News on March 5,Ideal officially announced today that the delivery of Ideal L7 will start this month.

Ideal L7 was released on February 8, including three models: L7 Air, L7 Pro, and L7 Max, priced at RMB 319,800 to RMB 379,800.

Ideal Automobile said that the new five-seater flagship of the family — Ideal L7, will be delivered to the first batch of users of the brand new model this month. Ideal Auto will open/relocate 8 directly-operated retail centers in February. Ideal L7 show car and test drive car Nationwide to store.

Li Xiang, CEO of Ideal Auto, once said,Ideal L7 has “the best second-row comfort for SUVs within 500,000 yuan, none of them.”

The length of the second-row seat cushion of this model is officially stated to be 520mm. As a comparison, the BMW X5L and 7 Series Li are only 510mm. Moreover, the second-row electric lumbar support is equipped as standard, which is not expensive but very friendly to the occupants.

In February 2023, Li Auto delivered a total of 16,620 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 97.5%. Since delivery,The cumulative delivery of ideal cars has reached 289,095.

Earlier in the financial report conference call, Li Xiang said: “In the past less than a year, Ideal Automobile has successively launched three models, namely Ideal L9, Ideal L8, and Ideal L7, enriching the product matrix and realizing the sales of 300,000 yuan to 500,000 yuan. Comprehensive coverage of the Yuan family SUV market.This year, Ideal Auto will challenge for a 20% market share in the luxury SUV market in the price range between RMB 300,000 and RMB 500,000.”

Li Xiang also said that Li Auto’s goal is to occupy a 35% share of the passenger car market above 200,000 yuan in 2027. By 2030, the ideal is to become the world‘s leading artificial intelligence company, competing with Tesla and Apple.