At the Guangzhou Auto Show in 2022, Li Auto released a new OTA version of the entire series, and Li Li ONE models can also enjoy a new OTA upgrade. This time, Ideal also announced that the first five-seat SUV, the Ideal L7, will be officially launched on February 8. On February 9, the show car and test drive car will enter the national experience store simultaneously, and the delivery will start in the first half of 2023.

It is reported that the ideal L7 will provide the second row of queen seats, with a maximum recline angle of 40 degrees, 1160mm of leg space, and will be equipped with ideal magic carpet air suspension, the second-generation extended range electric system, and the acceleration time from zero to 100 is 5.3 Second.

Ideal will push the latest version 4.2 upgrade to L9 and L8 users from December 30th. Their OTA includes 59 new functions and 33 experience optimizations, among which the upgrades for intelligent driving and intelligent interaction in the cabin are more significant.

In terms of intelligent driving, the algorithm architecture of the automatic emergency braking (AEB) function has been upgraded, and the fusion of visual perception and lidar point cloud algorithms can improve the performance of emergency braking in various scenarios.

In addition, the optimized lidar point cloud algorithm can still work normally in moderate rainfall and snowfall environments, extending the security guarantee to more scenarios. In terms of the intelligentization of the carriage, the recognition ability of the ideal classmate has been further improved, especially the recognition accuracy rate will be more ideal when the old people, children, etc. wake up with low voices or in scenes with high noise such as high speed. At the same time, support for voice commands to open Car refrigerator door.

In addition, for European and American popular music with more bass, a new “dynamic mode” sound effect has been added to the audio system, and a snow mode has been added to the HUD head-up display function, which also has a better display effect in a white background.

At the ideal press conference, it was also officially announced that the launch date of the L7 is February 8, 2023. The L7 is Lixiang’s first five-seater model, with a length of 5050mm, surpassing a medium-sized SUV in size.