Home Business IDNTT continues buyback reaching 1.30% of the share capital
Business

IDNTT continues buyback reaching 1.30% of the share capital

by admin
IDNTT continues buyback reaching 1.30% of the share capital

IDNTT, MarTech Content Factory active in the production of omnichannel content and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announced today that, as part of the treasury share purchase and disposal programme, approved by the Board of Directors on March 21, 2022, purchased in the period between 19 December 2022 and 23 December 2022, a total of no. 1,000 shares at a weighted average unit price of 3.40 Euros per share, for a total value of 3,400 Euros.

The purchases of treasury shares took place through Integrae Sim as intermediary appointed to carry out the operations, in compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions and according to the methods, terms and conditions contained in the authorization for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares.

Following these operations, IDNTT owns, as of 23 December 2022, a total of no. 98,000 treasury shares, equal to 1.309% of the share capital.

See also  Christmas 2022: Calicantus takes stock of the most relevant purchasing behaviors in view of the upcoming holiday period

You may also like

Piazza Affari toned up after the Christmas holidays....

The big bull stocks soared by more than...

World Economic Situation in 2022: A Global Inflation...

Cellularline continues buyback. Reached 4.74% of the share...

U.S. stocks close: S&P and Nasdaq both close...

Cyberoo signs new contracts for the 24/7 protection...

Tesla ends worst year ever. But since Ipo...

Aion Hyper GT teaser picture unveiled at Guangzhou...

Croatia joins the euro: Bankitalia dictates the rules...

Before the U.S. stock market: the three major...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy