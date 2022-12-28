IDNTT, MarTech Content Factory active in the production of omnichannel content and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announced today that, as part of the treasury share purchase and disposal programme, approved by the Board of Directors on March 21, 2022, purchased in the period between 19 December 2022 and 23 December 2022, a total of no. 1,000 shares at a weighted average unit price of 3.40 Euros per share, for a total value of 3,400 Euros.

The purchases of treasury shares took place through Integrae Sim as intermediary appointed to carry out the operations, in compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions and according to the methods, terms and conditions contained in the authorization for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares.

Following these operations, IDNTT owns, as of 23 December 2022, a total of no. 98,000 treasury shares, equal to 1.309% of the share capital.