Helping the high-quality development of the cultural industry

On December 28, the 18th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industry Expo will be held in Shenzhen, bringing a cultural feast at the end of the year.

Since its inception, the exhibition scale, the number of visitors, and the degree of internationalization of the Shenzhen Cultural Expo have continued to increase, which has had a positive impact on stimulating the vitality of cultural innovation and creativity in my country and promoting the development of the cultural industry.

6 exhibition halls with an exhibition area of ​​120,000 square meters; more than 2,500 government organizations, cultural institutions and enterprises participated in the exhibition offline, and more than 800 cultural institutions and enterprises participated in the exhibition online; 31 provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government, and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions Exhibitors… Shenzhen Cultural Expo is an important platform to showcase the overall strength of my country’s cultural industry, and the display and transaction content of each pavilion represents the development status and latest achievements of the industry.

Statistics show that the Shenzhen Cultural and Creative Industry Fair brings together more than 100,000 kinds of cultural and creative industry exhibits from home and abroad every year, and more than 4,000 cultural industry investment and financing projects are displayed and traded on the spot, injecting strong impetus into the high-quality development of China‘s cultural industry. According to reports, the cumulative turnover of the previous 17 ICIFs has exceeded 2 trillion yuan.

In recent years, “integration” and “innovation” have become the key words of the Shenzhen Cultural Expo. “Culture+Technology“, “Culture+Creativity”, “Culture+Tourism” and other new formats and new models were unveiled, fully demonstrating the leading role of the ICIF as a vane of industrial development.

In 2021, the 17th ICIF will be held on the cloud for the first time, and the new formats of cultural industries with cross-border integration and development will appear intensively, setting off a wave of waves: The “5G Grand Canal” immersive experience area brought by the Jiangsu Provincial Exhibition Team is eye-catching ; The Henan Provincial Exhibition Group comprehensively demonstrated the latest achievements in the development of cultural, tourism and cultural creativity in Henan Province through holographic technology, VR experience, naked-eye 3D, and immersive scene experience; In addition to the mysterious characteristics of folk customs, elements such as fashion, creativity, and technology are added to make folk culture more lifelike…

“It has become the common pursuit of cultural enterprises to realize the innovation of the format and model of the cultural industry through integration.” The relevant staff of Shenzhen Cultural Expo said.

The Shenzhen Cultural Expo is also an important platform for promoting Chinese culture to go global and an important window for expanding cultural opening to the outside world. In 2015, the Shenzhen Cultural Expo set up the “Silk Road Pavilion” for the first time. After years of development, the pavilion has been upgraded to the “Belt and Road International Pavilion”. The number of participating countries and regions has increased from the first 15 to more than 100 overseas institutions from 50 countries and regions in 2019.

At the 16th ICIF, cultural products from 30 countries and regions around the world, such as lavender essential oil from Provence, France, and cultural tourism check-in places in Latvia, entered the country through the “Belt and Road International Pavilion”, which effectively promoted the development of countries along the route. Regional cultural industry exchanges, dialogues and cooperation.

This year, the Shenzhen Cultural Expo attracted 300 overseas cultural institutions and enterprises from 30 countries and regions around the world to participate in the online exhibition, and a total of 10,931 overseas buyers from 108 countries and regions including France and Germany registered for online viewing and purchasing.

In the process of cultural exchanges, Chinese culture also continues to accelerate its “going out” through the platform of the Cultural Expo.

With the help of the Shenzhen Cultural Expo platform, Fujian Dehua’s “Fuguihong” porcelain signed a large order of 60 million US dollars, and took a step towards the world; Gansu Lanzhou Song and Dance Theater produced “Dream Dunhuang” across the ocean Go to the world and let the excellent traditional Chinese culture spread abroad.

