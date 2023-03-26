Home Business Illegal file sharing: BGH strengthens rights of computer game manufacturers – Law & Taxes
Business

Illegal file sharing: BGH strengthens rights of computer game manufacturers – Law & Taxes

by admin
Illegal file sharing: BGH strengthens rights of computer game manufacturers – Law & Taxes

Dhe Federal Court of Justice (BGH) has strengthened the rights of computer game manufacturers who are using claims for damages to defend themselves against the illegal posting of their games on file-sharing platforms. According to a judgment on Thursday, a single judicial approval is sufficient to determine the identity of the person operating the file sharing. (AZ: I ZR 193/16)

In this specific case, the internet game “Dead Island” was offered illegally on a file-sharing platform in 2011. The collecting society Koch Media took action against it, determined the associated IP address and obtained the required judge’s permission to determine the name and address of the file sharer via the network operator Telekom. Telekom referred to 1&1, as this was the end provider of the DSL connection, and they also shared the user’s identification data. 1&1 then passed on the name and address of the person to whom the user ID belonged.

In the subsequent process for damages, the Frankenthal district court ruled that 1&1 should not have given the identity, because the judge’s decision only covered the information provided by Telekom. Because of illegal data transfer, the name may not be used, the claim for damages was unsuccessful.

The Supreme Court disagreed. The judge’s decision makes it possible to request the traffic data – including the user ID – from the network operator Telekom. In the second step, 1&1 was then allowed to pass on the identity of the user, because the name and address are inventory data. They could also be communicated without a new judicial decision. There is no ban on the use of evidence. The district court in Frankenthal must now renegotiate Koch Media’s claim for damages.

See also  Four new cryptocurrencies in eToro's offering

You may also like

Bürohr Extra – News about Credit Suisse: Chaos....

Forest enhancement, prioritization and mapping and merging of...

Financial markets: Lessons from the twin earthquakes in...

Markets tested by banks, eyes on EU inflation....

A protected trademark also protects the company

Pensions, new increases in April. Here’s who and...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Cospito case, it’s a hacker attack. Cigarettes sold...

Technical disruption at Lufthansa: Cancellations and delays |...

Deutsche Bank: the next Credit Suisse or not?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy