The carrot is considered to be particularly healthy. The root vegetables are said to be particularly beneficial for the eyes and skin. But what’s the truth behind the carrot myth? We clarify.

Carrots are good for the eyes: When you were a child, did these words motivate you to scrape the last bit of carrot salad out of the bowl? Diligently nibbling on carrots should not only reward us with eagle eyes, but also give us a healthy complexion. Is that correct?

That is why the carrot is not a miracle root

One thing in advance: the carrot should not be explained as a miracle root. “It never makes sense to focus on one vegetable in your diet,” says Winfried Keuthage, a nutritionist from Münster. “The carrot is a healthy food that should be part of a healthy diet – just like other types of vegetables.”

From the aubergine to the onion, each variety has its own strengths. In the end, it’s the variety that counts, the rainbow on the plate. And the carrot with its orange – or its yellow or purple – can of course contribute to it.

What nutrients are in the carrot?

“Carrots have a very broad nutrient profile,” says Keuthage. “They’re high in vitamin C, several B vitamins, and the fat-soluble vitamins E, K, and A.”

Above all, however, carrots provide our body with carotenoids, which are among the secondary plant substances. It is no coincidence that they are called that: They give the carrot its bright orange.

The best-known carotenoid is beta-carotene. “It can be converted by the body into retinol, i.e. vitamin A,” says Winfried Keuthage. The body stores part of the beta-carotene in the liver so that it can continue to produce vitamin A in the event of a deficiency – at least for a while.

These vegetables also contain beta-carotene

By the way: According to the German Society for Nutrition, there are also significant amounts of beta-carotene in pumpkin, sweet potatoes, peppers, kale or apricots. And the recommended daily requirement is quickly covered – especially when you reach for the carrot. According to Winfried Keuthage, even a medium-sized carrot weighing 60 grams is enough for an adult.

Are Carrots Really Good For Your Eyes?

One thing is clear: we need vitamin A so that we can see well. “It is a building block of the light-sensitive visual pigment rhodopsin in the rods of the retina,” says Winfried Keuthage. A sufficient vitamin A supply is therefore important so that we can distinguish between light and dark.

How to recognize a vitamin A deficiency

A deficiency becomes noticeable through night blindness, those affected can hardly see anything even at dusk. According to Keuthage, vitamin A deficiency is rare in industrialized countries. As a rule, we get enough beta-carotene and vitamin A if we eat a balanced diet.

However, if you hope to sharpen your eyes more and more by diligently nibbling on carrots, you will be disappointed. “Increasing your beta-carotene intake doesn’t improve your vision,” says Keuthage. Unfortunately, the motto “a lot helps a lot” doesn’t apply here.

Can Beta Carotene Improve Skin?

Yes, that can happen. The Cologne dermatologist Uta Schlossberger explains that the beta-carotene builds up a kind of protective shield in the skin. This can, for example, counteract the cell-damaging effect of UV radiation from the sun, at least to a small extent.

“And this protective shield can also be seen in the external appearance,” says Uta Schlossberger. “If you eat enough carrots, your skin will turn yellowish-brown.”

Does beta carotene protect against UV radiation?

According to Schlossberger, however, the shade deviates slightly from the tone of suntanned skin – a difference that only the professional can possibly see. “You look a bit healthier and more relaxed,” summarizes the dermatologist.

Anyone who has eaten two bowls of carrot soup in the evening will probably not wake up the next morning with a tanned complexion. “We’re talking more about four to six carrots a day for two to three months,” says Schlossberger. Amounts that even real carrot fans have to nibble on.

Important: Relying solely on the protective effect of beta-carotene in the sun is not a good idea. “We only have a sun protection factor of two to three – that doesn’t help at all,” says Schlossberger. Sufficient UV protection through sunscreen therefore remains a must.

How can the body absorb the nutrients in carrots well?

“Beta-carotene is a fat-loving compound,” says Winfried Keuthage. However, there is almost no fat in carrots. So we have to help, for example with a few chopped nuts in the carrot salad.

Speaking of carrot salad: grating carrots is a real pain in the ass, but it’s worth it. Because that breaks down the cell walls, making the beta-carotene more available. This also applies if you puree the carrot in sauces, soups or dips.

Also good to know: “The important nutrients are located directly under the skin,” says Winfried Keuthage. “It is therefore advisable to wash the carrot well and eat it unpeeled.” And if you want to get the fullest possible vitamin package, nibble on the carrot raw from time to time.