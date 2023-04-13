The rhinoplasty is a surgery that serves to reshape the shape and size of the nose. It is one of the most requested plastic surgery operations, for both aesthetic and functional reasons. In some cases, however, the result of the intervention does not meet the patient’s expectationswho must consider whether to undergo one revision rhinoplasty.

In this article

How much time must pass after the surgery

After a rhinoplasty, the main aesthetic changes are visible within a few days, but they are not definitive. Recovery time depends on various factors, such as the individual’s skin type (thicker or thinner) and the difficulty of the operation. Generally after a few weeks the swelling of the nose decreases a lot and a good part of what the final result will be is already visible. The duration of complete healing is subjective, with times ranging on average from 6 to 12 months. Alone when the nose settles and the result is stable, the surgeon can determine with certainty whether there is a need to intervene again.

In which cases is it necessary to operate?

Il dialogue between doctor and patient it is always essential for the latter to have some realistic expectations compared to what it can obtain, to evaluate the opportunity, the benefits and the risks of a possible revision. Although the postoperative course is now less painful than in the past thanks to new techniques minimally invasive, rhinoplasty is still a surgical procedure and as such implies one physical and psychological stress.

Sometimes, despite a clear improvement compared to the starting point, the operated nose still has some small defects. In this case, the correction may not be necessary or be limited to alternative non-surgical solutions, such as injections of hyaluronic acid in some points. On the other hand, there are situations in which rhinoplasty not only does not eliminate the previous imperfections but becomes cause of new problemsalso respiratory.

The most common defects

Among the frequent irregularities there are cases in which too much of the nasal bridge is removed which is markedly saddled and unnatural; excessive elevation of the columella with exposed nostrils; deviation of the nasal septum; crooked, over-projected or drooping toe.

Is revision rhinoplasty complicated?

Operating on an already operated nose usually involves a higher risk of complications that can derive from compromised tissues and from the results of previous scars. It requires longer times, specific skills and consequently higher costs than primary rhinoplasty.

In this type of operation it is often necessary to resort to the use of cartilage grafts to reconstruct some parts of the nose. Whenever possible they are taken from the nasal septum, otherwise they are taken from the patient’s own ear or ribs, making an incision so as not to leave visible scars.

Contraindications and advantages

Given the detail complexity of revision rhinoplasty, be aware that there are limits on how much you can correct. This depends on the skill of the surgeon and the degree of compromise of the nose. The main goal shouldn’t be the achievement of perfection (difficult to achieve even for those who have never had surgery) but to have a nose that allows you to breathe well and is harmonious and natural at the same time.

Finding yourself with a different nose from the original one is an important change as it is at the center of the face and characterizes it a lot. If, following rhinoplasty, the nose does not conform to the rest of the face, the patient may not recognize himself and be unable to accept the new image. Resolving the situation therefore means improving the quality of life in not only physical but also psychological terms.

fix it at least in part to the results of a wrong operation is possible, but it is essential to rely on qualified professionals and focus on surgeons who have consolidated experience in revision rhinoplasty, with whom it is possible to establish a relationship of trust.

