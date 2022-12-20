The Council of Ministers is ready to meet tomorrow and, on the table, there will be a thousand extensions decree. In the draft, a series of measures that postpone tax obligations or keep provisions alive that would otherwise have expired. There are currently 22 articles and they concern public administrations, work and social policies, infrastructure and transport, the environment and energy security. Here are the main ones-

the cup

The deadline for submitting the declaration on the municipal tax (Imu) relating to the 2021 tax year has been extended to 30 June 2023. This is what we read in the draft of the milleproroghe law decree, which reminds us that the current deadline is fixed at 31 December 2022. There are also six more months, until 30 June 2023 to make the Tari declaration for the year 2021.

He Dwt

Stop the withdrawal of Euro 2 local public transport vehicles. A clean slate on the measure that prohibits the circulation of motor vehicles of categories M2 and M3 throughout the national territory, used for local public transport services, fueled by petrol or diesel with Euro 2 anti-pollution characteristics starting from January 1 next year.

The judiciary

The terms for the renewal of the members of the Council of the military judiciary have been extended.

The real estate

The possibility of using the resources intended for occupied house owners will also be extended by one year.

The expansion contract

The government has decided to refinance the expansion contract until 2025, the measure of support to companies in financial crisis that vary a company reorganization and favor the early exodus towards employee retirement. The minimum limit of workforce units to access the benefit has been confirmed for all the coming years: it must not be less than fifty overall, including companies that have signed a network contract between 2023 and 2025. Furthermore, from 1 January 2023 the number of employees will be reduced to 500, originally envisaged at 1000, for those companies of particular strategic importance that wish to access the expansion contract by committing to 1 hiring for every 3 pre-retired workers. In this case, according to the draft, at least 50% of the workers hired must not have completed the thirty-fifth year of age at the time of hiring. A ‘stake’ to which the government also binds the extension for a further 24 months of the reduction in payments to be paid by the employer of the monthly allowance that will have to be paid to workers who, following termination of employment, are preparing to retire voluntarily, until reaching the first effective date of the pension treatment.

The information

Six-month extension, to 30 June 2022, of the contracts between Palazzo Chigi and the press agencies.

Healthcare

The Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, established with the end of the state of emergency and directed by General Tommaso Petroni, is extended to 30 June 2023. Furthermore, until 31 December 2023, “within the limits of the resources available under current legislation”, the contracts of health personnel, social and health workers as well as last and penultimate year trainees recruited to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic are extended. Healthcare professionals, already exempt from the obligation of electronic invoicing until 2022, will be able to continue to avoid this requirement also in 2023.

Culture

Furthermore, one million euros more is foreseen for Italy’s participation in the Frankfurt Book Fair.

The industry

The functioning of the extraordinary administration for the old Alitalia is extended until 31 December 2023. Among the fulfilments that must be fulfilled, also the “payment of pre-deductible credits from the tax authorities and social security and state assistance institutions”.