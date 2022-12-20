REMANZACCO. It never gets old. The Nostri 11 award established by Messaggero Veneto back in 1989 is always young and current. And seeing him still alive and shiny after three years of the pandemic has had a really beautiful effect.

Magic of a ball that keeps rolling on the amateur fields of our region thanks to the passion and enthusiasm of kids who play football first and foremost because they like it, not because they are highly paid.

That’s why even on the evening of Monday 19 December at the Tavernetta of Remanzacco (where Messaggero Veneto awarded the best formations of Excellence, Promotion and First category) the atmosphere was the same – or almost – of the first edition.

Under the direction of the sports editorial manager Antonio Simeoli and with Simonetta D’Este and Simone Fornasiere presenters of the evening, the boys took to the stage and battled it out on the fields of our region on Sundays.

Compared to previous editions, we have also combined this evening with the Messaggero Veneto Sport 2022 award, which went to the Empoli goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario from Udine, connected via Skype and represented in the dining room by his parents.

EXCELLENCE

The team entrusted to the care of coach Stefano Chiarandini is designed with the 4-2-3-1, awarded by the president of the regional AIAC Dante Cudicio and exempt from the Tricesimo: «I think it’s normal to be sorry when you can’t complete a path – he says – but it is part of the game».

Our 11 of Excellence

PROMOTION

For reasons of time, the awarding of the prizes to the Promotion team led by coach Gabriele Gorenszach, from OL3 was quick: «I am happy with this recognition which, among other things, I receive in Remanzacco where I lived an experience of two years».

Our 11 Promotion

FIRST CATEGORY

The best coach was Willy Pittana, once a player in Udinese Primavera coached by Adriano Fedele and who now sails in Promotion with Teor: «I thought the new category was less difficult», he says.

Then, on the award, he adds: “I share it with my boys and the club, without good players and good managers a coach doesn’t go anywhere”.

In the starting eleven there is a boy, Ivan Fabricio Bolgan, now Chions striker, who won the prize with Azzanese and who on Sunday evening experienced a special evening given that he is Argentinian: «An emotion never felt before – he says – Messi got what was rightfully his.”

Our 11 first category

Also in this case we chose the 4-3-3 to enhance the characteristics of the best players of the three first category rounds, training entrusted to Willy Pittana, once a piece of the Udinese Primavera coached by Adriano Fedele and today with Teor.

CONI

The regional president Giorgio Brandolin replied present, who wanted to underline the importance of sport «also and above all during the pandemic. Personally, I would especially like to thank the executives for what they do. And now let me go to the audience to enjoy the boys’ awards».

CENTURY

One hundred years of life, an extraordinary goal crossed by the Aurora, a name a destiny. Only two of Massimiliano Masetti and Marco Lodolo scored a hundred goals in this shirt: «Going back and ending your career in Remanzacco? Let’s see » says the latter. President Simone De Rosa: «Our thanks go to the presidents, managers and coaches who have allowed us to get here».

The other prizes

Not just footballers, of course. The prize is also deserved by coaches, referees and clubs: this year Il Messaggero Veneto wanted to award a recognition to Aurora Remanzacco for the 100th anniversary of the club, founded in 1922. Among the winners was also the goalkeeper of Empoli, Guglielmo Vicar, born and raised in Udine. Dad Michele and mom Monica in the audience, accompanied by Massimo Giacomini, on stage they ate their son connected via Skype from Empoli with their eyes.

REFEREE

Whistles are a key component. The category is experiencing a difficult moment after the resignation of their boss Alfredo Trentalange, but this does not affect the recognition of Roberto De Stefanis who was officiating a match in Umbria on Sunday. “There are 62 new young referees enrolled in the course – said Luca Visentini, vice president of the regional CRA – and this gives us hope for the future of our movement”.

VICAR

Dad Michele and mom Monica were accompanied by Massimo Giacomini in the audience, on stage they ate their Guglielmo connected via Skype from Empoli with their eyes. “We thank Il Messaggero Veneto – the words of Mrs. Vicario -, this award has a certain effect on us, it makes us proud and warms our hearts”. Guglielmo doesn’t hide his satisfaction but as a good Friulian he keeps his feet firmly planted on the ground and doesn’t even flinch when faced with Fornasiere’s question who asks him for information on his future: will he be in Turin with the Juventus shirt? «My present and my future are called Empoli, they are in a wonderful reality».

The regional councilor Barbara Zilli, mother of two children, snatches a promise from him: a mini tour in Friuli to get in touch with the children: «Let’s organize – Guglielmo says enthusiastically -, I’ll definitely be there, it’s the best thing to be able to tell the my experience”.

The curtain falls. The night of the Fvg amateur football stars is back and that’s what matters. —