On January 6, news from the Municipal Economic and Information Commission stated that in 2022, the total amount of Shaanxi coal entering Chongqing will reach 17.983 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 13.2%, setting a new high in annual transportation volume, including 13.716 million tons of thermal coal, a year-on-year increase of 19.1%. Last year, the city accounted for 52% of the total purchase of thermal coal.

“Based on the calculation of the 3,000 tons of coal transported by each train train, it is equivalent to 17 coal trains running on the land of Shaanxi and Chongqing every day last year.” The person in charge of the Municipal Economic and Information Commission said that last year, the city’s power, electricity and coal supply situation was severe. , especially during the summer when encountering extreme high temperature, the highest power load, the largest power gap, and the superposition of drought and epidemics, Shaanxi Coal Group fully supports the stable and increased supply of electricity and coal in our city.

From July to August last year, Shaanxi Coal Group shipped a total of 2.514 million tons of thermal coal to the city, a year-on-year increase of 39.9%, effectively ensuring the coal demand of the city’s coal-fired units during peak hours. During the period from September to November last year, due to multiple factors such as insufficient water and electricity, and shortage of purchased electricity resources, there was a coal shortage of 2 million tons in our city. tons, which strongly supports our city to meet the peak winter and eliminate shortages and guarantee supply of electricity and coal.

It is reported that since the start of the Shaanxi-Chongqing energy strategic cooperation in 2016, the transportation of coal from Shaanxi to Chongqing has increased by 11 times in the past seven years, and the cumulative coal transportation has reached 71.25 million tons. This year, according to the cooperation agreement reached between the city’s coal-fired power generation enterprises and key manufacturing enterprises and the Shaanxi Coal Group, it is expected that 19 million tons of Shaanxi coal will enter Chongqing, including 16.15 million tons of thermal coal.