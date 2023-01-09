The infection rate of the new crown (COVID-19) virus in Henan Province is nearly 90%, and there are constant patients in various hospitals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Look at China News, January 9, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Muzi Li) On January 9,HenanThe Provincial Health Commission reported that the Henan New Crown (COVID-19) virusInfectThe rate was 89%, mainly Omicron BA.5.2 mutant strain.Net transmission, many in Henanfuneral parlorCrowds of people, corpses everywhere, but the Chinese official notificationdataIt shows that Henan Province has zero since December 1 last yeardie。

Henan’s covid-19 infection rate is 89%, mainland netizens ask about the death rate

According to a report from the World Wide Web, on the morning of January 9, the Henan Provincial Government Information Office reported on the news release of the new crown (COVID-19) epidemic. From the community monitoring data, as of January 6, 2023, the province’s new crown (COVID-19)VirusThe infection rate was 89.0%, including 89.1% in urban areas and 88.9% in rural areas. At this stage, the prevailing strains are still dominated by the Amicron BA.5.2 variant.

The report also stated that from the data of fever clinics, the number of visits reached a peak on December 19, 2022, and then showed a continuous downward trend. According to comprehensive research and judgment, our province has successfully passed the peak of the epidemic and transitioned smoothly and orderly.

In this regard, some mainland netizens commented, “I don’t understand how this data is calculated? Many people just post it to Moments.” “Now there are more people in the ward.” It will arrive in 10 days to two weeks, so if the infection peak is reached on December 19, New Year’s Day will almost coincide with the death peak.” “It feels close to 100%, and now no one around me has heard of anyone who hasn’t been infected!”

Some mainland netizens also asked, “Can you tell me about the death rate?” “Herd immunity?” “How did the data come from?” “When will the 2022 population of China be announced?”

The Twitter account “Tian Beiming” said, “Henan’s No. 1 satellite in 2023 is the first in the country to complete the virus breakthrough. According to the estimated mortality rate of about 1% of Hong Kong’s Omicron infected people, about 900,000 people died in Henan.”

There are so many corpses waiting to be burned in Henan funeral parlor that they are abandoned on the roadside before the burning is finished

It is reported on the Internet that funeral parlors in many places in Henan are bursting, and there are many dead. Recently, many videos have shown that the funeral parlor in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, is overcrowded, and a large number of people are waiting in the courtyard. The funeral home in Kaifeng, Henan Province was also crowded with people, and a large number of people wore white mourning belts and waited in the hall.

A funeral home in Henan was overloaded, and corpses wrapped in yellow silk bags were everywhere. The sender of the video said, “This hall in the video was originally the largest farewell room, but now a new row of refrigerators has been added, but it seems I can’t hold it anymore, there are still a dozen or so in the corridor behind me… I have been to the funeral parlor for countless times, and I have never seen such a situation. There used to be vacant space in the freezer…”

There is also a horrifying video (readers should be careful to enter) that shows that the Zhumadian crematorium in Henan not only has too many deaths to be burned out, but also remains can be seen everywhere on the roadside. In the video, some people said that they can clearly see the cremated remains thrown on the side of the road, and the remains are still stuck to the meat, which shows that the cremation and processing process is very sloppy. “This is a crematorium. Look, the meat is piled up in piles before it’s completely melted! These are all human bones…they haven’t even been cremated yet…”.

It is worth mentioning that although Henan Province has officially admitted that there has been a peak of the epidemic, and the funeral parlors in various places are full, according to the data reported on the official website of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, since December 1, 2022, there have been a total of There were 40 deaths and 0 deaths in Henan Province. Although the COVID-19 epidemic broke out in 31 provinces in mainland China and the Xinjiang Corps, and a large number of videos of funeral parlors queuing up in various places were circulated on social media, the official data is still far from the reality, and it has been seriously “shrunk” by the outside world. As a result, many people believe that ordinary people are so underestimated that they are not even counted after dying from the epidemic.

