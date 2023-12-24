In 2026, Cadillac will expand its EV lineup with the Vistiq crossover

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cadillac will add a three-row electric crossover, the Vistiq, in 2026, bringing the GM luxury brand’s EV lineup to five electric vehicles. The Vistiq will slot between the midsize Lyriq EV and the Escalade IQ large electric SUV, Cadillac said. «Vistiq adds another compelling EV to the Cadillac lineup, reinforcing our commitment to an electric future. Our brand now has an entry-level EV model in most luxury segments, offering customers a wide range of choice, and Cadillac EVs will cover most luxury SUV segments in global markets over the next two years.” said John Roth, global vice president of Cadillac. Vistiq is the third BEV Cadillac introduced this year.

The company revealed the Escalade IQ in August and later confirmed the Optiq compact crossover for 2025, which was shown in China.Cadillac said it will share more details on the Optiq and Vistiq, which join the Lyriq crossover and the Celestiq ultra-luxury sedan, in 2024. General Motors’ luxury brand aims to have an all-electric lineup by the end of the decade.

