Press release no. 64

Press release date 23 December 2023

Healthcare, Schillaci: “National health service alongside citizens for 45 years”

“Our National Health Service was a great intuition to give full application to Article 32 of the Constitution and put health at the center of the activity of Italian citizens. A national health system that in these 45 years has always tried to ensure diagnosis, treatment and therapy for all citizens, regardless of their economic possibilities. It is a health service which, however, needs to be modernized today because our demographics have profoundly changed: we are an aging nation and there are new health needs and new challenges to which we must respond. Our commitment is to change the national health service for the better, to which I extend my best wishes for these first 45 years.”

This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declares

