After the festival, the phenol market went up in a wide range, and the negotiated price in East China rose by 300 yuan/ton in a single day, and the negotiation range was around 7,950 yuan/ton. With the help of factories’ concentrated price adjustments, traders are highly motivated to push up prices, the focus of negotiations continues to rise, and downstream replenishment at high prices is cautious.

Factories’ centralized price increases helped the market go up. On the 28th, Sinopec East China‘s phenol listing price was raised by 100 yuan/ton, and on the 29th it was raised again by 300 yuan/ton, and the implementation was 7,900 yuan/ton. On the 30th, the ex-factory price of Lihua Yiweiyuan chemical phenol products was 8,000 yuan/ton. The factory increase is obviously good for the market, and the offers of major mainstream markets have been increased.

Downstream bisphenol A continues to rise. The bisphenol A market returned after the festival and ended the long-term stalemate before the festival. A factory in East China took the lead in adjusting the offer to 10,100 yuan/ton, which stimulated the market significantly. . At present, it is seen that bisphenol A breaks the situation and the upward trend mainly comes from cost and supply-side support. The downstream epoxy resin and PC end are generally stable. In the reactionary raw material market, the recovery of the phenolic and ketone industry chain is the main trend after the festival, and the later stage of growth depends on the demand side.

As the market recovers, the participation of intermediate traders has increased, and the market is highly active. With the help of factories, the holders are actively pushing up the market. In anticipation of market recovery, more inquiries from end customers have made intermediate traders more active.

From Sunsir’s point of view, at present, terminal enterprises are more cautious in purchasing in the market. They just need to make inquiries and the bids are relatively low, while intermediate traders also wait and see the market, and they are more cautious in entering the market. In terms of actual orders on the market, they need to be improved. However, judging from the profits of phenol and ketone products companies, despite the overall increase of the factory, it is still in a state of loss in theory. Based on the above, it is expected that the short-term phenol market will operate steadily, and the later stage will focus on the demand procurement situation. The reference price in East China is 8,000 yuan/ton.

