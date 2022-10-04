Listen to the audio version of the article

It will be called Retimpresa LAB and is the first network in Piedmont specializing in tailor-made services for companies that build business networks. It will be officially presented on 5 October and will be operational at Confindustria Cuneo. The association of industrialists, in collaboration with RetImpresa – the National Confindustria System Agency that promotes networks and synergies between companies – has implemented the integrated competence center that will be housed in the new Confindustria headquarters.

At the disposal of companies there will be a network of professionals specialized in training, specialist administrative, legal and legal consultancy, strategic marketing on the positioning of networks. The top management of Confindustria Cuneo and RetImpresa will sign a collaboration agreement while particular attention, with a dedicated focus, will be directed to an absolute novelty at national level, the institute of co-employment, at its first real application in the Italian legal system.

Thanks to this tool, “two or more companies will be able to hire and share workers together, optimize professional skills and more effectively manage work and skills in production chains and groups of companies”, explains a note from Confindustria Cuneo. Furthermore, companies that choose to network will be able to count on qualified operational support to stipulate network contracts, studies and specific focuses dedicated to territories, supply chains and sectors, as well as assistance for the registration and protection of individual and collective network brands. and consultancy for participation in tenders and access to dedicated funding.

“The network contract is an innovative method for increasing competitiveness and seizing development opportunities in the best possible way – comments the president of Cuneo industrialists, Mauro Gola – moreover, with the introduction of co-ownership, business networks will become another tool more strategic collaboration between companies “. The RetImpresa Lab project reflects the current need to create innovative synergies at a territorial level and in the main national supply chains, as highlighted by Fabrizio Landi, president of RetImpresa.

The participation of Confindustria Cuneo in the RetImpresa Lab network represents, adds the president Landi, an imported element, «able to provide companies operating in the North West areas with a proximity desk specialized on the subject, to which they can contact for obtain qualified assistance and to seize all the opportunities and advantages of networking “.