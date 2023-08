ROME – A trader out of five in Italy is a street vendor. It therefore does not have a traditional shop but a “stall”. With over 160 thousand businesses, 21% of the commercial ones in the country, the mobile commerce represents one component of great importancenot only economic but also social due to the closeness it ensures to the demand for goods accessible throughout the national territoryespecially for small towns less served by fixed points of sale.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook