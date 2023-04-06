Home Business In March, the global manufacturing PMI fell month-on-month, and the momentum of global economic recovery is still insufficient
According to CCTV news, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced today (6th) the global manufacturing purchasing managers index for March. The index has been below 50% for six consecutive months. In March, it declined from the previous month. The momentum of global economic recovery is still insufficient. In March, the global manufacturing purchasing managers index was 49.1%, a decrease of 0.8 percentage points from the previous month, ending the month-on-month rise for two consecutive months, and below 50% for six consecutive months. In the first quarter, the average value of the global manufacturing purchasing managers index was 49.4%, an increase of 0.5 percentage points from the fourth quarter of last year, indicating that the recovery of the global manufacturing industry was slightly better than that in the fourth quarter of last year, but the index level still did not exceed 50%. The decline means that the recovery momentum of the global economy is still insufficient.

