(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 05 APR – ERMANNO CORSI AND PIERO ANTONIO TOMA, ‘THE WOMEN WHO CONQUER THE WORLD‘ (MARLIN EDITORE, PAG.



336, EURO 20) Already since the Second World War women have become increasingly involved and protagonists “of a new way of living society at an international level”. Thus the traditional glass ceiling has increasingly become marked with cracks both in Italy and in the rest of the world. This is what two journalists, Ermanno Corsi and Piero Antonio Toma claim, in the long essay ‘Women who conquer the world‘ which analyzes the phenomenon of social conquest by women.



In Europe, in particular, there is more than one record.



Iceland excels, the most feminist country in the world with the first elected president of the Republic and with two premiers, alternating with each other. This is followed by Estonia, where there were two women at the top of the state: the president of the republic and the premier.



On the other side of the Atlantic, however, the United States has confirmed the no to women that began 240 years ago (and in particular to Hillary Clinton). But in 2021 Joe Biden nominated two women and of color: Kamala Harris to the vice presidency and Ketanji Brown to the Supreme Court.



South of the Mediterranean, in Tunisia, a woman has been appointed president of the government, the first in the entire Islamic world of the Middle East and North Africa.



And we come to our country. The great exploit bears the date of September 25 when Giorgia Meloni takes office in Palazzo Chigi, she is the first female premier: an event that the authors judge “revolutionary and highly innovative”. And that does not remain isolated: Elly Schlein is the first and youngest woman elected by popular vote to the secretariat of the Democratic Party. Two conquests of merit that nullify the criterion of women’s quotas.



Now in Italy only two institutional offices remain to be ‘conquered’, the Quirinal and the Constitutional Court.



The authors present for each of these protagonists cards that retrace their profile and the events that led them from conditions of isolation within individual communities to the conquest of power. Also in the past: Nilde Iotti, Tina Anselmi, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, Marta Cartabia and Chiara Appendino, to name but a few. Abroad, Corsi and Toma analyze the cases of Evita Peron, Kamala Harris, Angela Merkel and Michelle Bachelet.



The authors are convinced that in its unstoppable advance, the “other half of the sky” will be able to deliver us a more responsible, more peaceful and better prepared world to face the new challenges that await us, from the ecological transition to that of human rights. A lesson comes from New Zealand, whose prime minister resigned not because she fell into a political minority (as happened to the Swedish one), but for personal and family reasons. (HANDLE).

