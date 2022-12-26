Listen to the audio version of the article

In Sardinia, assets frozen and attributable to Russian oligarchs for over half a billion euros. An important heritage made up of villas and luxury cars, mega yachts and company shares. In most cases, these are assets located on the Costa Smeralda or in the north-east of the island attributable to Russian magnates who ended up on the European Commission’s black list and are now blocked on the orders of the Financial Security Committee (the branch of the Ministry of Economy and finances) in application of the sanctions ordered by the European institutions.

The last “seals” were taken a few days ago at Villa Walkirie, an extra-luxury residence located on the Costa Smeralda and attributable to Oleg Deripaska, the Russian oligarch in the past a significant shareholder of Rusal but since 2019 without a role or power within the company with activities and subsidiaries in various countries of the world. The assets were blocked by the Guardia di Finanza departments of the provincial command of Sassari with which the departments of the Olbia command also worked. The detention of the entire property came at the end of a long series of investigations and investigations carried out by the soldiers of the yellow flames of the two centers. A delicate work started through the analysis of a long series of documents and ended last week with the measure ordered by the Financial Security Committee.

The blockade of the villa on the Costa Smeralda is only the latest in a series of arrests made by the military since the measures against the Russian oligarchs were taken. In Sardinia, high-level villas, located in most cases right on the Costa Smeralda or in the north-east, are now twenty.

In the list of assets under arrest there are also 30 luxury cars, several mega yachts and company shares. All for a value estimated by the yellow flames at around six hundred million euros. To these are added the other assets blocked in other regions of Italy. Last April, another important blockade involved a real estate complex located in Portisco, a fraction of the municipality of Olbia in north-eastern Sardinia and not far from the Costa Smeralda, owned, according to the reconstruction of the soldiers who carried out the investigations, at a foreign company attributable to Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin and his son, the formula one driver Nikita Dmitrievich Mazepin. In that case the value of the asset was estimated at around 105 million euros.

For “frozen” assets there is “a prohibition on any movement, from sale to lease or the establishment of real security rights.