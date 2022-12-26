Home Sports Barricaded at home in Pavullo (Modena): wife released
Barricaded at home in Pavullo (Modena): wife released

Barricaded at home in Pavullo (Modena): wife released

Pavullo (Modena), December 26, 2022 – A man, he looks like a ex carabiniereis barricaded in his home in Pavullo in via Prediera.

According to the first hypotheses the man would be armed, had taken hostage his wife who was then released after a negotiation activity, managed by the carabinieri. The carabinieri of Modena with the provincial commander, the chief prosecutor of Modena and the carabinieri negotiators arrived from Bologna were on site.

The very delicate situation is stalled for a few hours: the surrounding streets have been closed to car and pedestrian traffic since the early afternoon.

A similar situation occurred on 14 December in Bologna.

News being updated

