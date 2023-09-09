“India would have to create 200 million jobs for a dignified life”

The narrative is currently experiencing new momentum because problems are piling up in China. In many areas, India now appears more attractive as a location.

Of course, China has problems with human rights and the destruction of nature. But China is a leader in artificial intelligence, green technologies and e-mobility. The US is afraid that China will overtake them technologically. In contrast to India, China relies on education. The University of Tianjin is a world leader in computer science; no European university makes it into the top ten in the rankings. In short: I think the talk of China‘s decline is exaggerated.

