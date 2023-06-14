Home » Inflation cools down: 4 charts offer hope for prices
Business

Inflation cools down: 4 charts offer hope for prices

by admin
Inflation cools down: 4 charts offer hope for prices
“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

read too

Inflation rate in Germany falls to 6.1 percent in May – consumer advocates warn: “The crisis is far from over”
“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

4. Inflation is falling – but only slowly

The peak of the inflation wave is over. In parts of the economy, not only is inflation falling, but prices are actually falling. At least that is the case compared to the previous month. Some prices are even lower this spring than a year ago, especially for energy.

The fourth graph indicates what this means for the general inflation rate, i.e. for the development of consumer prices. It follows the prices at the upstream economic levels such as imports, producer prices and wholesale. The prices for consumers do not fluctuate that much. After the price shocks caused by the delivery bottlenecks in the corona pandemic and the Ukraine war, consumer prices did not rise as quickly and as strongly as prices in the commercial economy. On the other hand, they are not going back as quickly and strongly.

Conclusion: The general inflation rate should now be falling month by month. However, this will not go as steeply as in other areas of the economy. Individual products can certainly become cheaper for consumers. Overall, however, the upward trend in prices should continue for some time, albeit subdued.

“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

read too

Inflation rate in Germany falls to 6.1 percent in May – consumer advocates warn: “The crisis is far from over”
“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

read too

Today the US Fed could herald the end of interest rate hikes, but tomorrow the ECB still wants to raise its key interest rate further – these are the consequences for your money

3. In wholesale, prices are falling significantly

Wholesale trade is even closer to consumers. Price data is already available here for May. According to the Federal Statistical Office, wholesale sales prices were 2.6 percent lower than a year ago. At this level, this was the second year-on-year price decline in a row. Compared to April, wholesale prices fell by 1.1 percent in May. The fall in prices has even accelerated.

In wholesale, too, falling energy prices in particular are helping to ease the situation. Oil products were 22.7 percent cheaper than a year ago. Food has become the biggest price driver. Consumers are also feeling this when looking at retail prices. But there are good signs here too: Grain, seeds and animal feed have become significantly cheaper. The price crisis is also easing in agriculture.

“>”>
See also  Was filed for bankruptcy to liquidate La Chapelle's last struggle | La Chapelle | debt | assets_Sina Technology_Sina

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

4. Inflation is falling – but only slowly

The peak of the inflation wave is over. In parts of the economy, not only is inflation falling, but prices are actually falling. At least that is the case compared to the previous month. Some prices are even lower this spring than a year ago, especially for energy.

The fourth graph indicates what this means for the general inflation rate, i.e. for the development of consumer prices. It follows the prices at the upstream economic levels such as imports, producer prices and wholesale. The prices for consumers do not fluctuate that much. After the price shocks caused by the delivery bottlenecks in the corona pandemic and the Ukraine war, consumer prices did not rise as quickly and as strongly as prices in the commercial economy. On the other hand, they are not going back as quickly and strongly.

Conclusion: The general inflation rate should now be falling month by month. However, this will not go as steeply as in other areas of the economy. Individual products can certainly become cheaper for consumers. Overall, however, the upward trend in prices should continue for some time, albeit subdued.

“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

read too

Inflation rate in Germany falls to 6.1 percent in May – consumer advocates warn: “The crisis is far from over”
“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

2. Producer prices rise more slowly

Overall, the price pressure is easing for companies that produce in Germany. True, they were producer prices for commercial products in April was still 4.1 percent higher than a year ago. Year-on-year, however, that was the slowest increase in two years. Our graphic shows this clearly. The increase in producer prices is now lower than the general inflation rate.

“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

read too

Today the US Fed could herald the end of interest rate hikes, but tomorrow the ECB still wants to raise its key interest rate further – these are the consequences for your money

3. In wholesale, prices are falling significantly

Wholesale trade is even closer to consumers. Price data is already available here for May. According to the Federal Statistical Office, wholesale sales prices were 2.6 percent lower than a year ago. At this level, this was the second year-on-year price decline in a row. Compared to April, wholesale prices fell by 1.1 percent in May. The fall in prices has even accelerated.

See also  Drills, green light for gas extraction

In wholesale, too, falling energy prices in particular are helping to ease the situation. Oil products were 22.7 percent cheaper than a year ago. Food has become the biggest price driver. Consumers are also feeling this when looking at retail prices. But there are good signs here too: Grain, seeds and animal feed have become significantly cheaper. The price crisis is also easing in agriculture.

“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

4. Inflation is falling – but only slowly

The peak of the inflation wave is over. In parts of the economy, not only is inflation falling, but prices are actually falling. At least that is the case compared to the previous month. Some prices are even lower this spring than a year ago, especially for energy.

The fourth graph indicates what this means for the general inflation rate, i.e. for the development of consumer prices. It follows the prices at the upstream economic levels such as imports, producer prices and wholesale. The prices for consumers do not fluctuate that much. After the price shocks caused by the delivery bottlenecks in the corona pandemic and the Ukraine war, consumer prices did not rise as quickly and as strongly as prices in the commercial economy. On the other hand, they are not going back as quickly and strongly.

Conclusion: The general inflation rate should now be falling month by month. However, this will not go as steeply as in other areas of the economy. Individual products can certainly become cheaper for consumers. Overall, however, the upward trend in prices should continue for some time, albeit subdued.

“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

read too

Inflation rate in Germany falls to 6.1 percent in May – consumer advocates warn: “The crisis is far from over”

The peak of the inflation wave is over. The inflation rate is going down. But will prices also go down?
Picture Alliance

Consumers are still suffering from soaring prices. In May, the inflation rate in Germany was 6.1 percent, only slightly below the peak from the autumn.

But improvement is in sight. At upstream economic levels, prices are rising much more slowly, in wholesale and for imports prices even fell again.

These charts showing the development of prices give hope that the price pressure in the shops is now easing.

Consumers in Germany are experiencing – and suffering – a historic wave of inflation. For many months, prices in shops or service providers have been rising faster and longer than they have been in decades. At 6.1 percent in May, the inflation rate was still only slightly below its peak of 8.8 percent in the autumn. “The crisis is far from over,” warns top consumer advocate Ramona Pop. But now the signs are finally increasing: inflation is falling, prices are stabilizing.

This shows the development at upstream levels in the economy. Manufacturers’ prices are rising much more slowly, while importers’ and wholesalers’ prices actually fell for the first time in April and May. This development should soon also apply to the consumer prices arrive. We show the important development at each stage.

See also  Cheap artifact!Exposure of the new iPad mini: Apple increases the volume without increasing the price, and is still plotting to surprise the folding screen – yqqlm

1. Import prices are lower than last year

Import prices have been falling month by month for the past six months. This is mainly due to the prices for energy imports. They also rose the most after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In April 2023, import prices were even below the previous year again, by a strong 7.0 percent overall. This was the second year-on-year price decline in a row.

Energy imports in March were even 31.8 percent cheaper than a year ago and 6.6 percent cheaper than in February. The base effect plays a big role here, because energy prices rose sharply a year ago after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But even without taking energy prices into account, import prices in April 2023 were 0.7 percent lower than a year ago for the first time. The chart shows that the major pressure from the price shocks in import prices is over.

“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

2. Producer prices rise more slowly

Overall, the price pressure is easing for companies that produce in Germany. True, they were producer prices for commercial products in April was still 4.1 percent higher than a year ago. Year-on-year, however, that was the slowest increase in two years. Our graphic shows this clearly. The increase in producer prices is now lower than the general inflation rate.

“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

read too

Today the US Fed could herald the end of interest rate hikes, but tomorrow the ECB still wants to raise its key interest rate further – these are the consequences for your money

3. In wholesale, prices are falling significantly

Wholesale trade is even closer to consumers. Price data is already available here for May. According to the Federal Statistical Office, wholesale sales prices were 2.6 percent lower than a year ago. At this level, this was the second year-on-year price decline in a row. Compared to April, wholesale prices fell by 1.1 percent in May. The fall in prices has even accelerated.

In wholesale, too, falling energy prices in particular are helping to ease the situation. Oil products were 22.7 percent cheaper than a year ago. Food has become the biggest price driver. Consumers are also feeling this when looking at retail prices. But there are good signs here too: Grain, seeds and animal feed have become significantly cheaper. The price crisis is also easing in agriculture.

“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

4. Inflation is falling – but only slowly

The peak of the inflation wave is over. In parts of the economy, not only is inflation falling, but prices are actually falling. At least that is the case compared to the previous month. Some prices are even lower this spring than a year ago, especially for energy.

The fourth graph indicates what this means for the general inflation rate, i.e. for the development of consumer prices. It follows the prices at the upstream economic levels such as imports, producer prices and wholesale. The prices for consumers do not fluctuate that much. After the price shocks caused by the delivery bottlenecks in the corona pandemic and the Ukraine war, consumer prices did not rise as quickly and as strongly as prices in the commercial economy. On the other hand, they are not going back as quickly and strongly.

Conclusion: The general inflation rate should now be falling month by month. However, this will not go as steeply as in other areas of the economy. Individual products can certainly become cheaper for consumers. Overall, however, the upward trend in prices should continue for some time, albeit subdued.

“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

read too

Inflation rate in Germany falls to 6.1 percent in May – consumer advocates warn: “The crisis is far from over”

You may also like

Berlusconi vs De Benedetti, the fil rouge of...

Is the Fed ending rate hikes or just...

Google will have to divest part of its...

Focus interview: “Numbers” set a benchmark to inspire...

Pharmacies protest for more money

«Banks, the M&A in Italy? Now there are...

Vacation in summer 2023: This is how tour...

Italian wine no longer grows abroad: flat sales...

Dream back to youth! The premiere of “When...

Istat, one in four Italians at risk of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy