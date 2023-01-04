The preliminary data for December on the consumer price index in Germany shows a tendential change of 8.6%, a slowdown compared to the 10% recorded in November.
This was revealed by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), signaling an economic downturn of 0.8% compared to -0.5% in the previous month. The Bloomberg consensus indicated an annual change of 10% and a monthly decrease of 0.6%, respectively.
