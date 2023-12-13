Inflation in the United States Declines, Bringing Relief to Consumers as Prices Drop

Inflation in the United States Declines, Showing Decreases in Prices of Several Products

The United States is beginning to see signs of relief in the prices of various products after facing inflation that reached four-decade highs. Consumers now find more attractive offers on items ranging from household appliances to airline tickets, evidencing a downward trend in certain market sectors.

In the technological area, supply chains have shown improvement and manufacturing staff levels are recovering, helping production lines return to their usual pace.

In Tampa, Florida, the Famous Tate chain offers washing machine models that are about $50 to $100 cheaper than last year, according to Jason Horst, the company’s marketing director.

The price reduction also reached consumers looking to replace their appliances. Kendric Tonn, a professional artist in Ohio, purchased a washing machine for $600, including delivery and removal of the old equipment, a price he found surprisingly affordable.

The United States Department of Commerce reported a decline in durable goods prices for the fifth consecutive month. In some product categories, such as televisions, prices are even lower now than before the pandemic, according to data from Circana.

Delays in supply chains for technology products have decreased, and demand for these typically imported goods has fallen, explained Paul Gagnon, a consumer technology industry adviser for Circana.

Airline ticket prices fell after pressure from a shortage of workers and delays in aircraft deliveries. Airlines have added more flights in the United States and launched more seats on the market. However, travelers prioritized trips abroad this year, and some airlines have offered discounts to fill domestic flights.

The consumer price index for airfares has decreased in five of the last seven months. In one notable case, Spirit Airlines offered one-way flights for about $20 on specific routes.

On the automotive front, the average price paid for a new vehicle has decreased in November, standing around $45,300, a decrease from $47,000 in December 2022, although it is still above pre-pandemic prices.

John Lawler, chief financial officer of Ford Motor, shared that production and demand for new vehicles is balanced and anticipated a price drop in the coming year.

Although certain foods have experienced a decrease in price, in general terms, supermarkets still show increases. However, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, consumer prices for food rose 2.1% in October compared to a year ago.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said some fresh food prices have begun to fall since the beginning of the year, although non-perishable food prices have remained high. For its part, Campbell Soup increased promotions on broth and condensed soups to remain affordable.

While declining prices are an encouraging trend in certain sectors, in areas such as supermarkets, consumers continue to expect further declines.

The current economic situation presents both challenges and opportunities, and price adjustments are a reflection of how companies are responding to changing market conditions.

