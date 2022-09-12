As of 1 July, the Italian innovative startups registered in the Register of companies numbered 14,621, 3.7% of all newly established joint stock companies, an increase compared to the previous quarter with 259 new units (+ 1.8%).

This is what emerges from the MISE data on Startups and innovative SMEs for the second quarter of 2022.

Software production, IT consultancy, research and development, manufacturing of machinery and electronic products are confirmed as the most important activities.

The trend of innovative startups founded by under 35s is growing with + 0.5%, for a total of 17.4%.

With regard to territorial distribution, Lombardy is confirmed as the first region in which more than 26.7% of all Italian startups reside, followed by Lazio with 12.1% of the national total (+ 45 startups compared to the previous quarter) and Campania with 9.2% (+ 33 startups compared to the previous quarter). As for the provinces, among the top ten there are: Milan (2737 startups), Rome (1599), Naples (675), Turin (532), Bari (362), Bologna (358), Padua (331), Salerno (302), Bergamo (291) and Brescia (286).