Inps: hiring on the rise, never so strong since 2015 for permanent contracts

Inps: hiring on the rise, never so strong since 2015 for permanent contracts

The recruitments activated by private employers are growing up to August 2022 equal to 5,467,000, an increase of 19% compared to the same period of 2021. This was announced by the INPS according to which the growth concerned all types of contracts. In detail, 937,000 activations were recorded for open-ended contracts, which recorded the most marked growth (+31%); the increase in the various types of fixed-term contracts is also significant, for which there were 481,000 hires for intermittent workers (+28%), 225,000 for apprenticeships (+20%), 2,321,000 for fixed-term contracts ( +19%), 821,000 for seasonal workers (+12%) and 682,000 for temporary workers (+7%).

The transformations for fixed-term contracts in the first eight months of 2022 amounted to 489,000, a very strong increase compared to the same period of 2021 (+65%). There were 4,571,000 terminations in the first eight months of 2022, an increase compared to the same period of the previous year (+28%) for all types of contracts.

