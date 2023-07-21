Inside Marco Antonio Solís’ Impressive Garage: Luxury Brands and the Unique Volkswagen

Title: Marco Antonio Solís Reveals Impressive Garage Valued at Thousands of Dollars

Date: July 20, 2023

Latin music heavyweight Marco Antonio Solís, with over 3 million followers on Instagram and fans worldwide, has a passion for collecting cars that can be described as otherworldly. Today, we take a look at his impressive garage, revealing the thousands of dollars he has invested in his collection. Alongside luxurious brands such as BMW, Jeep, and Corvette, one particular vehicle stands out – a unique Volkswagen that holds immense sentimental value for Solís. Read on to discover more about his extraordinary collection.

Jeep Wrangler JK – Marco Antonio Solís’ Most Monstrous Truck ($110,700)

At the heart of this impressive Jeep Wrangler JK is an incredible 3.6-liter V6 engine that reaches a top speed of 180 km/h. With an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds and a power of 284 hp at 6,350 rpm, this all-terrain beast is equipped with integral, automatic transmission and a 5-speed gearbox. It generates a maximum torque of 347 Nm from 4300 revolutions per minute. Initially designed for military use in 1940, this vehicle has become synonymous with commercial tourism and urban functionality.

BMW M2 – Solís’ Car of Choice in the United States ($67,000)

Solís cruises through the United States in his BMW M2, powered by a V6 engine. This luxury vehicle can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and achieve a top speed of 280 km/h. With an automatic transmission offering up to eight speeds, it delivers an impressive power of 460 hp and a maximum torque of 550 Nm. The BMW M2 also boasts a sporty design, with carbon fiber accents adorning the dashboard, center console, and doors.

Corvette C7 – Marco Antonio Solís’ Most Striking Car ($80,000)

The Corvette C7, with its breathtaking design and performance, is a true gem on wheels. Its 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine propels the Corvette to new heights. With an impressive force of 466 CV, it can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 306 km/h. The Corvette C7 is equipped with seven-speed automatic transmission, offering a maximum torque of 630 Nm. This makes it one of Chevrolet’s finest cars to date.

The Unique Volkswagen for Marco Antonio Solís – Priceless

The most cherished vehicle in Marco Antonio Solís’ collection is an exclusive Volkswagen, specially made for him. Known as the VW “Beetle,” this C-segment compact car prioritizes efficiency when transporting. Designed with the aim of achieving a speed of 100 km/h without consuming more than 7 liters, it features a 36 CV power output at 3,700 RPM and a displacement of 1,192 CC. While the internal and external composition resembles other Beetles, the design in Solís’ garage is unique in the world, personalized to represent “El Buki,” as Solís is affectionately known.

For those eager to catch a glimpse of this one-of-a-kind Volkswagen, a visit to Solís’ mansion is a must. The singer has graciously made it available for fans to take pictures, ensuring his fans have a chance to appreciate this remarkable piece of automotive art.

In conclusion, Marco Antonio Solís’ impressive garage showcases a collection of cars worth thousands of dollars, from renowned brands such as BMW, Jeep, and Corvette, to the priceless one-of-a-kind Volkswagen personalized for him. It is a testament to the artist’s passion for both music and automotive excellence.