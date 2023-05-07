Insight into the Aarau warehouses for the 150th anniversary

The invisible workers at the Aarau warehouses: What happens behind the scenes at the distribution center Photo: Mathias Förster Hundreds of people work hard in the Aarau warehouses: they make sure that the supermarket shelves are stocked with goods in a timely manner. Within 150 years, this company has grown into a hub of Swiss logistics.

Anyone driving from Zurich on the A1 in the direction of Bern can hardly miss the irregularly checkered black and white building at the Aarau-Ost junction. It towers high and wide. Anyone who sees it knows immediately: I’ll be in Aarau soon. The inscription already shows this, black on yellow: “Lagerhäuser Aarau Logistik-Center”.