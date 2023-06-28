Institutional surveys show that investors in Greater China are expanding their ETF allocation_Oriental Fortune Network

On June 28, the 2023 survey of ETF investors in Greater China by Brown Brothers Harriman Bank (BBH), a global ETF custodian and administrator company, found that although the market environment is full of challenges, ETF investors in Greater China are expanding their ETF allocations. And willing to invest in new and diversified products.

The survey results show that ETFs are an important part of investment portfolios: investors in Greater China continue to allocate ETFs, and 75% of investors expect to increase ETF allocations this year. Mainland investors’ demand for Hong Kong-listed ETFs has increased, with 69% of mainland investors buying Hong Kong-listed ETFs through existing cross-border channels. 62% of mainland investors are interested in risk management strategies, and 43% choose to invest in ESG or thematic strategies through ETFs included in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect plans.

Thematic ETFs are becoming more dominant, with more than 90% of investors intending to maintain or increase their investment in themed ETFs. Internet/technology, robotics and artificial intelligence, and ESG are the three most popular thematic strategies. Investors continued to turn to safe-haven assets. Facing the volatile market environment, 85% of investors in Greater China chose risk management strategies. In addition, 79% of investors also intend to use dividend/income strategies to increase ETF investment.

(Source of article: China Securities Journal)

Original title: Institutional survey shows: Investors in Greater China are expanding ETF allocation

