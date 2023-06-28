Home » how much did they pay and where is the copy from
how much did they pay and where is the copy from

A world record was set recently in Arandú, Brazil, when a specimen of the Nelore bovine breed was sold for the staggering sum of 21 million reais at an auction.

This unprecedented milestone was reached by Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imóveis, a 53-month-old cow belonging to Agropecuária Casa Branca. The firm managed to sell it to Nelore HRO for an amount equivalent to more than US$4.3 million.

It is worth noting that in 2022, this same cow had already captured the attention of farmers by being sold for half of its property for R$ 3.96 million, thus setting a historical record.

The most expensive cow in the world: how is the Nelore breed

This event highlights the genetic importance of the Nelore breed and its value both in the Brazilian market and internationally. Demand for high-quality animals with outstanding genetics from this breed has been on the rise, and this record-breaking auction demonstrates investors’ willingness to pay premium prices for outstanding specimens.

The Nelore, a bovine breed of Indian origin, has become one of the most important and widespread in Brazil. It stands out for its adaptability to tropical conditions and its resistance to diseases, which makes it ideal for breeding in the hot regions of the country.

The exceptional value paid for Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imóveis not only sets a new record, but also further boosts the reputation of the Nelore breed in the livestock market, consolidating it as one of the most valuable and appreciated breeds worldwide.

