Producer dies after being crushed by 15,000 pieces of cheese

The owner of a Grana Padano cheese store in the Italian town of Romano di Lombardia, in Bergamo, has died after being buried by 15,000 sheets of cheese (40 kilos each) that fell on him on Sunday when he was working.

The rescue services have confirmed this Monday that after a long search they have found the lifeless body of the 74-year-old man, who was found under the wheels of cheese that fell along with the shelves causing a domino effect, according to information from the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when one of the shelves collapsed and caused the food to fall for reasons yet to be specified. In total, the warehouse consists of a dozen aisles with about 1,600 cheeses in each one.

The noise of the collapse alerted the owner’s own son, as well as other workers, who called the emergency services.

