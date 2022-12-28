Kangtai Medical: The downstream demand for domestic oximeters has surged recently, and the company has increased its production lines

Kangtai Medical stated on the interactive platform that the company is one of the earliest companies in China that develops, produces and sells oximeters, and is also one of the largest suppliers of oximeters in the world. production capacity. Recently, the downstream demand for domestic oximeters has surged, and the company has increased production lines according to the order situation. At present, the daily output of oximeters exceeds 100,000 units/sets, and the follow-up company will continue to expand production capacity according to orders and market demand, and do its best to meet order demands.

Guangpu shares: the company’s electronic mask products are currently in urgent production

Guangpu shares (300632) stated on the interactive platform that the company’s electronic masks can release high-concentration negative oxygen ions, effectively disinfect and sterilize, shield harmful air, and improve immunity. The company’s electronic mask products are currently in expedited production, striving to meet the needs of consumers as soon as possible.

Aura: “Aura Chengdu Aviation Manufacturing Base” is planned to be completed in 2023

Guangyunda stated on the interactive platform on December 28 that the “Chengdu Aviation Manufacturing Base” is planned to be completed in 2023 and put into use one after another.

Yisheng Pharmaceutical: Sales of Qingkailing Injection and other products have increased significantly compared with the same period

Yisheng Pharmaceutical stated on the interactive platform that the sales of the company’s Qingkailing injection, Xingsu Zhike Granules and Guowei Lemon Powder have increased significantly compared with the same period. In addition, after consulting professional literature, levocarnitine combined with Qingkailing injection has a significant effect in the treatment of viral myocarditis.

Zhongjing Electronics: BMS supporting products and services for energy storage batteries have been launched

Zhongjing Electronics stated on the interactive platform on December 28 that the company has launched BMS supporting product services for energy storage batteries, and will use its secondary subsidiary “Zhongjing New Energy” to carry out power and energy storage battery CCS related product business.

Lutianhua: Subsidiaries have a small amount of wine trading business

Lutianhua stated on the interactive platform on December 28 that the headquarters of Sichuan Lutianhua Co., Ltd. has no e-commerce or trade business related to food, beverage and alcoholic beverages; its subsidiary Sichuan Lutianhua Import and Export Trading Co., Ltd. has a small amount of alcoholic beverages trading business.

Langma Information: The company’s Internet online consultation and online drug sales have increased compared with before

Langma Information stated on the interactive platform on December 28 that the company’s online consultation and online drug sales have increased compared with before, and the appointment registration business has declined, but the personal online diagnosis and treatment business accounts for a small proportion of the company’s overall business, so little impact on company performance.

Walter Dyne: The flagship store opened by the company on the e-commerce platform sells ibuprofen suppositories for children and is currently in the process of replenishment

Walter Dyne stated on the interactive platform on December 28 that the production capacity of ibuprofen suppository for children can meet the normal market sales. appropriate dosage form. The flagship stores opened by the company on e-commerce platforms such as JD.com and Alibaba sell ibuprofen suppositories for children, and are currently in the process of replenishment.

Baoming Technology: The company’s PET composite copper foil production equipment has begun to be delivered in succession

Baoming Technology stated on the interactive platform on December 28 that the company’s PET composite copper foil production equipment has begun to be delivered in succession; the project’s environmental impact assessment is progressing as planned; and it is actively cooperating with major battery manufacturers.

Guanghua shares: no POE film related products

Guanghua shares stated on the interactive platform that the company’s main business is polyester resin for powder coatings, and there are no POE film-related products.

Hengdian DMEGC: The decline in upstream material prices will have a positive impact in the short term

Some investors asked Hengdian DMEGC on the interactive platform: “How does the price drop of silicon wafers affect the company? Positive or negative?” Hengdian DMEGC said that the decline in the price of upstream materials will have a positive impact in the short term. In addition, the company is currently Material procurement is carried out according to the production order situation, and the inventory of silicon wafers is very small.

Loncin General: All factories of the company have resumed normal production

Loncin General Motors stated on the interactive platform that the company’s various factories have resumed normal production and operation order. At present, the company is rushing to ensure delivery of orders and is fully sprinting for the annual target tasks.

Advertised shares: the company supplies to BYD

Advertisement Shares stated on the interactive platform on December 28 that the company has supplied to BYD.

Salt Lake Co., Ltd.: At present, the relevant pilot tests of BYD Company are progressing smoothly

Salt Lake Co., Ltd. stated on the interactive platform on December 28 that the relevant pilot tests of BYD Company are currently progressing smoothly, and the problems existing in the pilot test process have been optimized and improved. After the relevant pilot tests are over, the company will negotiate with BYD Company about the implementation of the project. detail.