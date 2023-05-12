Interest Report: This bank pays three percent interest on call money

External content not available

There is a surprise with the call money offers. Two banks offer the best interest rates in the overall European market – one of which is from Germany.

BMW Bank pays 3.0 percent interest on the call money account

The BMW Bank recently announced that it would pay its customers 3.0 percent interest. This applies to deposits of up to EUR 50,000. In addition, each additional euro earns interest at 0.6 percent.

Are you wondering what fixed deposits and call money are and what are the advantages and disadvantages? We have summarized the most important questions and answers about savings deposits at banks for you here.

What is a call deposit account?

You should have two to three net salaries as a kind of nest egg to be able to cushion financial surprises. But where is the best place to store your savings? The answer: on the call money account.

The call money account offers a kind of secondary account in addition to the checking account – but with interest. Here you can build interest-bearing reserves, but transfer money to your main account within a day.

What advantages does daily money offer?

Storing money in the money market account makes sense from a number of perspectives. On the one hand you can quickly transfer money to your main account, on the other hand you are not constantly tempted to spend the savings again.

Furthermore, your assets in the call money account are protected up to 100,000 euros by the deposit guarantee. This applies to all European and German banks.

What are the disadvantages of investing money?

However, due to the higher liquidity, the interest rates for overnight money are not yet too high at all banks. Savings banks and cooperative banks in particular are rich Interest charges not always passed on to their customers. It may therefore be necessary to open an account at another bank in addition to the house bank.

The call money account is not the only form of investment. Because: With fixed-term deposits, the interest rates are significantly higher. So if you have your Nest egg saved you should rather invest the excess money as a fixed deposit.

How can I invest daily money?

In order to be able to create overnight money, you need an overnight money account with the selected bank. This can now be opened online at most banks. Identification then takes place via video link. With some banks it is necessary to open a checking account in addition to the call money account.

What is Fixed Deposit?

fixed deposit is a form of investment in a bank. You deposit a certain amount of money at the bank for a predetermined period of time and receive annual fixed interest.

You can decide how long you put money aside. Investment periods of six, twelve or twenty-four months are common. But several years are also possible. The longer you put the money aside, the higher they usually fall Interest charges out of. However, the further development of interest rates can hardly be predicted, which is why you should rather avoid maturities of more than three years.

What advantages does fixed deposit offer?

Fixed-term deposits are considered to be a very safe form of investment. Because: Up to 100,000 Euro are covered by deposit protection at German and European banks. If your bank goes bankrupt, you get back up to 100,000 euros. If you have more than 100,000 euros in savings, you can spread the money across different banks and benefit from deposit protection at every bank.

Another advantage is the high interest on fixed deposits, which some banks are now offering again. A year ago, an interest rate of more than three percent for a one-year fixed deposit was unthinkable. Also: Banks in other European countries usually offer higher interest rates.

What are the disadvantages of investing in fixed deposits?

Compared to per diem you cannot access your money with the fixed deposit. It is not available to you for the duration of the agreed time frame, or only for a very high fee.

You should definitely keep this in mind if you want to invest your assets in a fixed-term deposit account. It is therefore not suitable as a reserve for an emergency fund.

How can I invest fixed deposit?

In order to be able to create a fixed-term deposit, you need a fixed-term deposit account with the selected bank. This can now be opened online at most banks. Identification then takes place via video link.

As with the two-year fixed deposit, European banks pay even higher interest rates. A proud 3.7 percent are currently in the TBI Bank from Bulgaria.

If you want to invest your money for a shorter period of time, you have to reckon with slightly lower interest rates. Nevertheless: The interest is also the one-year fixed deposit handsome again. Akbank pays 3.05 percent. Another seven banks pay 3.0 percent, which is only slightly less.

There is a surprise with the call money offers. Two banks offer the best interest rates in the overall European market – one of which is from Germany.

BMW Bank pays 3.0 percent interest on the call money account

The BMW Bank recently announced that it would pay its customers 3.0 percent interest. This applies to deposits of up to EUR 50,000. In addition, each additional euro earns interest at 0.6 percent.

However, you can earn even higher interest rates if you invest your money in banks in other European countries. Here are equal to 3.85 percent in several banks. “Anyone who invests 10,000 euros at these conditions collects a total of 785 euros in interest over the full term,” calculates Maier.

Deposit insurance also applies in other European countries

By the way, you only have to worry about investing your money abroad to a limited extent. The European deposit insurance scheme covers up to 100,000 euros if a bank goes bankrupt.

If you want to invest your money for a shorter period of time, you have to reckon with slightly lower interest rates. Nevertheless: The interest is also the one-year fixed deposit handsome again. Akbank pays 3.05 percent. Another seven banks pay 3.0 percent, which is only slightly less.

As with the two-year fixed deposit, European banks pay even higher interest rates. A proud 3.7 percent are currently in the TBI Bank from Bulgaria.

There is a surprise with the call money offers. Two banks offer the best interest rates in the overall European market – one of which is from Germany.

BMW Bank pays 3.0 percent interest on the call money account

The BMW Bank recently announced that it would pay its customers 3.0 percent interest. This applies to deposits of up to EUR 50,000. In addition, each additional euro earns interest at 0.6 percent.

Interest rates continue to rise in May. The banks are also raising interest rates for fixed-term and call money in May. At the same time, the ECB also raised its key interest rate. There are now almost four percent interest on two-year fixed deposits. With overnight money at least three percent. Verivox has evaluated which bank offers the highest interest rates for Business Insider. Read here where saving is worthwhile again. The time for interest rate hikes is not over yet. The European Central Bank raised interest rates again this month. The result: the banks are following suit and are vying for your investments with ever-better offers on overnight and time deposit accounts. In the meantime, even at per diem more than three percent interest in it. But if you invest your money firmly, you can earn even higher interest rates. Verivox has evaluated for Business Insider which banks pay the highest interest rates for one- and two-year fixed deposits and overnight money. "The interest rate rally is picking up speed" Oliver Maier, Managing Director of Verivox Finanzvergleich GmbH, says: "The interest rate rally is picking up speed and the youngest ECBThe interest rate hike will further fuel competition." In the meantime, the credit institutions themselves would earn a whopping 3.25 percent interest if they deposited their customers' savings with the central bank. "Against this background, the fact that more than a third of all savings banks and Volksbanks still pay no overnight interest at all seems outdated." You get a whole 3.3 percent interest in this country at the top of the market for two-year fixed deposits. This makes Akf Bank the bank with the highest interest rates for two-year time deposits in Germany.

However, you can earn even higher interest rates if you invest your money in banks in other European countries. Here are equal to 3.85 percent in several banks. “Anyone who invests 10,000 euros at these conditions collects a total of 785 euros in interest over the full term,” calculates Maier.

Deposit insurance also applies in other European countries

By the way, you only have to worry about investing your money abroad to a limited extent. The European deposit insurance scheme covers up to 100,000 euros if a bank goes bankrupt.

If you want to invest your money for a shorter period of time, you have to reckon with slightly lower interest rates. Nevertheless: The interest is also the one-year fixed deposit handsome again. Akbank pays 3.05 percent. Another seven banks pay 3.0 percent, which is only slightly less.

As with the two-year fixed deposit, European banks pay even higher interest rates. A proud 3.7 percent are currently in the TBI Bank from Bulgaria.

There is a surprise with the call money offers. Two banks offer the best interest rates in the overall European market – one of which is from Germany.

BMW Bank pays 3.0 percent interest on the call money account

The BMW Bank recently announced that it would pay its customers 3.0 percent interest. This applies to deposits of up to EUR 50,000. In addition, each additional euro earns interest at 0.6 percent.

