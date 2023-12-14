Home » Internal strife at Oriental Selection continues to ferment!Dong Yuhui changed the salesperson’s signature IP to show Shaanxi–Quick Technology–Technology changes the future
Internal Strife at Oriental Selection Sparks Controversy Again

The internal strife at Oriental Selection is brewing again, with related topics ranking No. 1 on Weibo’s hot search list. Dong Yuhui, a key figure in the controversy, has been at the center of attention as his social media activity and live broadcast performance have come under scrutiny.

Recent developments have revealed that Dong Yuhui’s social media homepage has undergone significant changes. His previous signature, “Once a teacher, now a salesperson,” has been replaced with a cryptic message, “Don’t intend, don’t necessarily, don’t be solid, don’t me,” raising questions and speculation among netizens.

Furthermore, it has been disclosed that Dong Yuhui is currently in Shaanxi Province, adding fuel to the ongoing controversy. The incident involving Dong Yuhui, the anchor of the Dongfang Selection Douyin account operator “Shou Shen,” has led to a conflict between Dong Yuhui’s fans and company employees, impacting the viewership of Oriental Selection’s live broadcast.

In response to the controversy, Oriental Selection CEO Sun Dongxu issued a formal statement, criticizing the editorial team for their handling of the situation and expressing regret for the impact on Dong Yuhui’s mood. Sun also clarified that there is no lack of salary for Dong Yuhui, and the company holds him in high regard.

Dong Yuhui also addressed the issue, stating that he was personally involved in crafting some of the copywriting for provincial special events and providing ideas and suggestions to the editor. He emphasized that some editors create content based on their own ideas, and if he is satisfied, he makes few or no changes.

The controversy has taken a toll on Oriental Selection, as the company’s share price fell by 12.69% on December 13, leading to a significant decrease in market value.

The ongoing internal strife at Oriental Selection has continued to generate interest and concern, and the company’s response and the actions of key figures involved will be closely monitored in the coming days.

