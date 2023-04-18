Internet – civil rights activists criticize plans for digital violence protection law

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Digital civil rights activists criticize a significant expansion of information claims, which is provided for in the key points of the Federal Ministry of Justice by Marco Buschmann (FDP) on the planned law against digital violence. “I consider the enormous expansion of the scope of the right to information to be a major problem,” said Erik Tuchtfeld, chairman of the SPD-affiliated digital policy association D64, the “Welt” (Wednesday edition).

“The extension to violations of all absolute rights is far too broad”. The threshold of a merely crossed civil legal relationship is “not sufficient to deny the protection of anonymity, which is very important for many in order to be able to exercise their freedom of expression”. The key points say: “In the future, the information procedure should be opened in all cases of unlawful violation of absolute rights, … e.g. restaurant criticism: damage caused by untruthful user comments).” Tuchtfeld said: “Untruthful restaurant criticism has nothing to do with digital violence. Under the guise of the very laudable goal of doing more for those affected by punishable hate speech, completely different interests are being pursued. Freedom of expression is affected here.”

Tuchtfeld also fears a danger for whistleblowers who, protected by anonymity, uncover abuses in large companies. “Here, the allegation of unjustified attacks is particularly attractive for companies. The company can then try to use state coercion to disclose the person’s anonymity.”

Ulf Buermeyer, Chairman of the Society for Freedom Rights, said: “The Ministry of Justice should now quickly implement the account blocking as a clearly defined reform project and not throw this simple project together with the sensitive information claims. Because the information claims go very far and harbor too many risks and opportunities for abuse.” Confronted with the criticism, Renate Künast, the member of parliament responsible for the proposed law within the Greens parliamentary group, told the newspaper “Welt”: “I think it’s good that all the actors are taking a close look here and noting critical points. That’s why I take the concerns expressed as serious important information.” The legal politician points out that the key points already state that the new regulations must be proportionate. “That applies to the protection of personal rights, but it also applies to the right to anonymity on the Internet,” says Künast. “We will pay very close attention to that in the draft law.”

HOME PAGE