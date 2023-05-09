Home » Internet – Twitter wants to delete unused Twitter accounts for years
Business

Internet – Twitter wants to delete unused Twitter accounts for years

by admin
Internet – Twitter wants to delete unused Twitter accounts for years

Twitter owner Elon Musk Image: AFP

According to company boss Elon Musk, Twitter wants to delete accounts that have not been used for a long time. “We will be deleting accounts that have been inactive for several years, so they will likely see a drop in followers,” Musk explained.

According to company boss Elon Musk, Twitter wants to delete accounts that have not been used for a long time. “We will be deleting accounts that have been inactive for several years, so you will likely see a drop in followers,” Musk said in his short message service on Monday.

Musk acquired Twitter last October for $44 billion (around €40 billion today). In the course of a chaotic restructuring of the platform, the entrepreneur fired top Twitter management and more than two-thirds of the 7,500 employees. He also had the blue verification checkmark removed from the accounts of numerous users who do not have a paid subscription.

At the end of April, some media outlets, celebrities and other major Twitter accounts surprisingly got the blue tick back without having signed up for the paid version. Musk wrote that he personally pays for some subscribers.

The measures initiated by Musk deterred users and advertisers. According to market observers, Twitter’s revenue has declined because advertisers are avoiding the platform.

HOME PAGE

See also  With solar panels the crop yield grows up to 60%

You may also like

Smart working: this is what happens after June...

China: Less investments in Europe

Germany tough on the Stability Pact sees production...

Zanzibar on Sylt: These five things surprised me

Radar RD6 Pioneer Edition goes on the market...

Lorenzo Guerini under investigation: omission of official documents....

Janna Ensthaler invests in eSelly

Leonardo, Cingolani takes everything: CEO and also Dg....

A millennial reveals: These part-time jobs are really...

The first quarterly report is released, and 113...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy