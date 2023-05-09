Internet – Twitter wants to delete unused Twitter accounts for years

According to company boss Elon Musk, Twitter wants to delete accounts that have not been used for a long time. “We will be deleting accounts that have been inactive for several years, so they will likely see a drop in followers,” Musk explained.

Musk acquired Twitter last October for $44 billion (around €40 billion today). In the course of a chaotic restructuring of the platform, the entrepreneur fired top Twitter management and more than two-thirds of the 7,500 employees. He also had the blue verification checkmark removed from the accounts of numerous users who do not have a paid subscription.

At the end of April, some media outlets, celebrities and other major Twitter accounts surprisingly got the blue tick back without having signed up for the paid version. Musk wrote that he personally pays for some subscribers.

The measures initiated by Musk deterred users and advertisers. According to market observers, Twitter’s revenue has declined because advertisers are avoiding the platform.

