Interview with Martin Bäumle: “Should we need fossil power, the SVP is mainly responsible”

Martin Bäumle is convinced that the energy transition will succeed without new nuclear power plants, and Switzerland hardly needs even French nuclear power.

Mr. Bäumle, is the energy transition threatening to fail?

No. Dependence on Putin’s gas has made it clear, economically and in terms of security of supply, how important it is to phase out oil and gas. But I’ve always said that the energy transition is no walk in the park. However, it creates innovation and jobs. She will succeed.