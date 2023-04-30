Home » Independence quiz: a marathon and a popular rejoicing put an end to the festivities in the commune Golfe 7 – TOGOTOPNEWS
After the contests that marked the two weeks of the “Independence Quiz”, a marathon and a popular rejoicing marked the end of the festivities on April 27, 2023 in Lomé.

These activities, which are part of the celebration of the 63rd anniversary of Togo’s independence, enabled students and citizens of the Golfe 7 commune to experience Togo’s independence through contests and the marathon organized in this effect.

According to Adibli Koffi Apeti, councilor and chairman of the commission for social and cultural affairs at the Gulf 7 town hall, the competition has enabled competing establishments to understand and master the country’s history, and to have a sense of citizenship and of civility.

“On April 12, 2023, the mayor of the Gulf 7 commune launched activities marking Independence Day. This is a project called “Independence Quiz”, an activity involving competition between establishments and which was spread over two weeks. Today is the apotheosis with a marathon through the town. We are rejoicing to close the celebration of our independence, ”said municipal councilor.

For his part, the executive secretary of the association Terre de la bonne semence, Mr Agbassinou Émile, thanked the Lord who contributed to the success of this event because for a first edition, for him, it is a real success.

“Our expectations were fully met. Throughout the Independence Quiz, we have seen the mobilization of schools. It was really our objective that the students take ownership of this holiday so that a new generation of Togolese can be born and restore the image of our independence day”, rejoiced the executive secretary.

Remember that prizes made up of lots of notebooks and books were awarded to establishments that competed in the “Independence Quiz” and the first prize went to the modern Adidogomé I high school, crowned champion, who won a trophy and an envelope.

Christian Palley

