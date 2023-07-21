Intesa, in September the move of the first 300,000 customers to Isybank. Exclusive

Intesa, another 2.4 million current account holders will migrate to the digital bank in the first quarter of 2024

The transformation of Intesa Sanpaolo. By September, according to rumors, the first 300,000 “traditional” customers identified among the mass of people who no longer enter the traditional branches. Another 2.4 million current account holders will migrate to digital banking in the first quarter of 2024. A transition that will involve a total of 4 million account holders, in line with the industrial plan of the group led by Charles Messina.

The maneuver on account holders will not affect the over 65s, considered less accustomed to the use of digital tools. In any case, this is a significant transformation that also affects the bank’s personnel and on Thursday 20 July the first union agreement was announced for the transfer of 20 Intesa employees to IsyBank. The agreement was appreciated by the union organisations, because it guarantees maximum protection for the workers, and in particular by Fabi which highlighted the “centrality of IsyBank in the strategy and in the future of Intesa”. Which bets on digital to grow both in terms of market shares and in terms of turnover volume.

