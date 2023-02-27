Today, Intesa Sanpaolo entered into an agreement with IBM, a leader in technological innovation, for the adoption of innovative technological infrastructures that will allow an evolution of IT security and performance together with a reduction in consumption in the IT sector.

Through the agreement with IBM, Intesa Sanpaolo will be able to take full advantage of the opportunities offered in terms of hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, which will allow a strong, open, flexible and secure digitization and, at the same time, will contribute to a significant reduction in energy consumption.

In particular, the modernization of the bank’s technological environment with the IBM z16, designed with efficiency in mind to obtain greater performance with lower energy consumption, will allow Intesa Sanpaolo to reduce the energy consumption of this infrastructure component by about 20% and to help limit the environmental impact.

Digital services are constantly evolving and regulations are becoming increasingly stringent in matters of security and sustainability, making it necessary for banks to constantly update their technological infrastructures.

Today’s agreement is also in line with the banking group’s plans, in fact, Intesa Sanpaolo’s new 2022-2025 business plan envisages major investments for the optimization of the IT infrastructure, technological modernization, but also the introduction of the best cyber-security techniques and the creation of the new digital bank Isybank, with the aim of providing customers with the highest levels of performance, efficiency and security in the field of digital services.

Intesa Sanpaolo has chosen to rely on IBM’s efficient and secure technologies such as the z16 systems and to continue adopting the Red Hat Openshift hybrid multi-cloud platform, the industry’s leading open source cloud consistent with the Group’s hybrid cloud model. The availability of application models and microservices hosted within Red Hat Openshift technology on z16 will enrich the Group’s range of transformative approaches towards native cloud logics.

The collaboration between Intesa Sanpaolo and IBM also lays the foundations for further developments, especially the preparation to help protect sensitive data and infrastructures from possible cyber attacks in a post-quantum future.

As quantum computers become increasingly powerful, it is imperative that companies in highly regulated industries, such as banking, take steps to protect their data from a potential future quantum computer that could render today’s security standards ineffective in terms of of encryption.

“We have embarked on a process of digitizing our processes and customer services by leveraging the most innovative technologies and an ecosystem of national and international players,” says Massimo Proverbio, Chief IT Digital & Innovation Officer of Intesa Sanpaolo. “In this context, IBM technology will contribute to the evolution of our Group’s IT infrastructure, making it more flexible, performing and sustainable”.

“We are excited to work with Intesa Sanpaolo to promote the development of innovative, secure and more sustainable digital solutions also through the adoption of the z16 technology in the Group’s hybrid cloud model”, says Marco Utili, Managing Director for the Intesa Sanpaolo Group at IBM Technology Italy. “We are convinced that this collaboration represents a unique opportunity to bring sustainability and technological innovation to the center of the agenda of the Italian and European financial sector”.