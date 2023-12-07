Introducing the Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V: The Ultimate Off-Road Machine with an ECO Label

The 2024 Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V is set to revolutionize the off-road vehicle market with its new hybrid system. This advanced technology allows the vehicle to maintain its impressive off-road capabilities, loading and towing capacity, and fording abilities while also obtaining an ECO label.

The new hybrid system is a 48-volt microhybrid, which incorporates an electric motor that delivers up to 12 kW (16 HP) and 65 Nm of maximum torque, while also working as a generator alongside the diesel engine. The advantages of this light hybrid system include improved fuel efficiency, reduced diesel idle speed, increased torque delivery, and regenerative braking to recover energy.

Despite the addition of the hybrid system, the Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V has not lost any of its capabilities. Its wading depth remains at 700 millimeters, and its towing and hauling capacity have not been altered. The vehicle will also feature an upgraded 2.8-liter diesel engine with 204 HP of power at 3,500 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from between 1,600 and 2,800 rpm.

The Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V is expected to be available in dealerships in mid-2024, and it will be offered in a double cabin version, completing the Toyota Hilux range with this environmentally friendly option. With its impressive off-road capabilities and new hybrid system, the Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V is sure to be a game-changer in the world of all-terrain vehicles.

