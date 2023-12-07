Home » Introducing the Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V: The Ultimate Off-Road Machine with an ECO Label
Business

Introducing the Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V: The Ultimate Off-Road Machine with an ECO Label

by admin
Introducing the Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V: The Ultimate Off-Road Machine with an ECO Label

The 2024 Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V is set to revolutionize the off-road vehicle market with its new hybrid system. This advanced technology allows the vehicle to maintain its impressive off-road capabilities, loading and towing capacity, and fording abilities while also obtaining an ECO label.

The new hybrid system is a 48-volt microhybrid, which incorporates an electric motor that delivers up to 12 kW (16 HP) and 65 Nm of maximum torque, while also working as a generator alongside the diesel engine. The advantages of this light hybrid system include improved fuel efficiency, reduced diesel idle speed, increased torque delivery, and regenerative braking to recover energy.

Despite the addition of the hybrid system, the Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V has not lost any of its capabilities. Its wading depth remains at 700 millimeters, and its towing and hauling capacity have not been altered. The vehicle will also feature an upgraded 2.8-liter diesel engine with 204 HP of power at 3,500 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from between 1,600 and 2,800 rpm.

The Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V is expected to be available in dealerships in mid-2024, and it will be offered in a double cabin version, completing the Toyota Hilux range with this environmentally friendly option. With its impressive off-road capabilities and new hybrid system, the Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V is sure to be a game-changer in the world of all-terrain vehicles.

See also  Founder Securities commented on Ping An of China: The effect of life insurance transformation has yet to be tested. High cash dividends boost confidence._Stock Channel_Securities Star

You may also like

Uganda: success for visit to Italian companies in...

Hang Seng Index rose 505 points, Li Ning...

Guest article Echo of history? – Economic freedom

Soft Landing: Benjamin Franklin on the 100 Dollar...

“He feels his father’s legacy.” Pier Silvio Berlusconi...

A lot of insulation doesn’t help much

Having acquired 100% of Istituto Volta, Kyip Capital...

The main players have been fleeing stocks continuously,...

Investor Carmen Mayer: That’s why I avoid buy-and-hold

Los Angeles Announces Minimum Wage Increase to $17.28...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy