Borsa in Diretta TV is the weekly BNP Paribas appointment created in collaboration with FinanzaOnline, a format entirely dedicated to traders and investors. Each episode deals with the major topics of the economic-financial week, together with the latest news on BNP Paribas certificates. All with an operational and practical cut thanks to the participation of the best Italian traders and analysts. Live every Monday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.