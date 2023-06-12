Home » Star investor Peter Thiel: Your 18-page pitch deck convinced him
Business

Star investor Peter Thiel: Your 18-page pitch deck convinced him

With Peter Thiel, we have a well-known but controversial investor on board: the Lindus Health management team.
Lindus Health

Tinnitus, insomnia or myopia in children – these are the health problems that Lindus Health deals with. More specifically, the startup uses its technology platform and machine learning to manage clinical trials from start to finish. The London-based team hopes that this will help to bring new treatment methods to patients more quickly. Lindus Health wants to be three times faster than the previous industry standard. The company has so far collected almost six million euros for its tech solution.

Cooperation with Berlin startup Dopavision

According to Michael Young, CEO of Lindus, the platform takes care of all aspects of the study design, recruitment and implementation and could thus give young startups in the health segment in particular the opportunity to bring their solutions to the market. Lindus Health recently entered into a partnership with the Berlin startup Dopavision, which is working on a treatment for children affected by myopia.

But the British company also works with established pharmaceutical companies: the most recent study by Lindus Health with the health giant Pharmanova helped to evaluate the efficiency of a treatment for insomnia. The platform was used to recruit patients who would otherwise have been difficult to reach.

