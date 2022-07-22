Home Business Inwit: possible Golden Power by the government on some prescriptions of the Daphne3 operation
Business

Inwit: possible Golden Power by the government on some prescriptions of the Daphne3 operation

by admin
Inwit: possible Golden Power by the government on some prescriptions of the Daphne3 operation

At the proposal of the Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco, the Council of Ministers approved the exercise of special powers, in the form of prescriptions, in relation to the acquisition, by the Luxembourg company Impulse (Ardian), through Daphne3 ( controlled by Telecom Italia), of a stake in the share capital of Inwit from TIM. It is learned from press rumors and what the government’s observations will be verified.

“These could be constraints imposed on the operation by the government, as the passage ‘Prescription’ would imply. We do not expect it to be a block to the transfer of control of Daphne3 from TIM to Ardian, whose closing is expected in July ”, say the Equita analysts who have a buy rating on Inwit with a target price of 11.5 euros.

See also  Aboard the Mini John Cooper Works Convertible for 24 hours at the Nýrburgring

You may also like

The ECB raises rates, here’s how the mortgage...

Degree redemption for retirement, how do tax deductions...

iPhone 14 mass production is imminent, Foxconn reappears...

The first trucks with the pieces of the...

If you refuse to accept it and be...

Federer loses on the stock market. From the...

Ex Ilva cuts emissions: “Environmental works fully operational”

Announcement of Qianhai Kaiyuan Fund Management Co., Ltd....

Never so many properties at auction. Boom in...

It is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy