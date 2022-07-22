At the proposal of the Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco, the Council of Ministers approved the exercise of special powers, in the form of prescriptions, in relation to the acquisition, by the Luxembourg company Impulse (Ardian), through Daphne3 ( controlled by Telecom Italia), of a stake in the share capital of Inwit from TIM. It is learned from press rumors and what the government’s observations will be verified.

“These could be constraints imposed on the operation by the government, as the passage ‘Prescription’ would imply. We do not expect it to be a block to the transfer of control of Daphne3 from TIM to Ardian, whose closing is expected in July ”, say the Equita analysts who have a buy rating on Inwit with a target price of 11.5 euros.