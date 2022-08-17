Home Business iPad Pro 2022: Expected to be released in October with M2 processor_China IT News
Business

iPad Pro 2022: Expected to be released in October with M2 processor_China IT News

by admin

Every September, “fruit fans” look forward to it. This is the month when Apple’s autumn new products are released. This year, Apple is likely to hold two autumn new product launches, releasing the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch series in September. In October, it is very likely that another event will be held to release two new tablets, the iPad 10 and iPad Pro 2022.

For the new generation of iPad Pro, there have been various revelations recently. Tech expert yeux1122 revealed that the main focus of iPad Pro 2022 will be the M2 processor, as well as the MagSafe wireless charging function that has been added to the tablet line for the first time.

It is understood that Apple’s new generation of M2 processor was officially released at the WWDC22 Global Developers Conference in June this year. The chip integrates 20 billion transistors in a single chip, which is 25% more than the 16 billion of the M1. Can be equipped with M2 chip, then iPad Pro 2022 will have a great improvement in performance.

See also  A new payment method appears on Taobao: UnionPay cloud QuickPass positive grayscale test-e-commerce-C2C

You may also like

Eurozone: GDP + 0.6% in the second quarter,...

Flat tax and Fornero, in the plans of...

Bper: suspension of Carige shareholders’ resolutions lifted. For...

EU, Italy’s GDP at + 0.6%: it is...

Online shopping is comparable to offline experience, and...

Adam Neumann rises from the ashes of WeWork....

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 out-of-warranty official screen replacement...

Uniper: record loss of over 12 billion in...

China Construction Bank: ATM QR code deposit function...

Maserati Granturismo Folgore, the electric coupe debuts at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy