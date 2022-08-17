Every September, “fruit fans” look forward to it. This is the month when Apple’s autumn new products are released. This year, Apple is likely to hold two autumn new product launches, releasing the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch series in September. In October, it is very likely that another event will be held to release two new tablets, the iPad 10 and iPad Pro 2022.

For the new generation of iPad Pro, there have been various revelations recently. Tech expert yeux1122 revealed that the main focus of iPad Pro 2022 will be the M2 processor, as well as the MagSafe wireless charging function that has been added to the tablet line for the first time.

It is understood that Apple’s new generation of M2 processor was officially released at the WWDC22 Global Developers Conference in June this year. The chip integrates 20 billion transistors in a single chip, which is 25% more than the 16 billion of the M1. Can be equipped with M2 chip, then iPad Pro 2022 will have a great improvement in performance.