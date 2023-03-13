iPad Pro 2024 will have a big price increase: more expensive than MacBook Pro

According to the latest news, Apple plans to release the OLED version of the iPad Pro in 2024, but because the cost is 2-3 times that of the current Pro,So the price of the new iPad Pro will rise sharply, even more expensive than the MacBook Pro.

According to the news, the iPad Pro 2024 has two specifications, 11 and 13 inches. The starting price of the 11-inch is expected to be $1,500 (about 10,450 yuan), and the starting price of the 13-inch may be $1,800 (about 12,500 yuan). , Even the small-sized iPad Pro 2024 is priced at more than 10,000 yuan.

As for why the price of the iPad Pro 2024 is so much higher, it is mainly because the OLED panels used in the current iPad Pro are very expensive.Friends who are more familiar with the market may know that some manufacturers are also using OLED panels, and the cost is about 100-150 US dollars, but Apple has higher requirements for product specifications, so the cost of its cost payment will increase to 270-150 US dollars. $350!

It is reported that the screen used by the iPad Pro 2024 is a double-layer tandem structure OLED panel, which has two light-emitting layers. Compared with a single-layer OLED panel, the screen brightness of the double-layer structure panel can be increased by 2 times, and the service life can be extended by 4. times. In addition, the new iPad Pro will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide thin film transistors to make the backplane more energy-efficient, which can reduce power consumption by 5% to 10%, so its cost is very high.

In short, from a technical point of view, the materials used in the new generation of iPad Pro have increased the cost a lot, let alone the new model, other aspects will also be upgraded, and the price increase is naturally inevitable. However, the industry’s reaction to the price increase has been divided.

Some said the price increase was justified because the switch to advanced OLED technology would attract Apple’s loyal customer base, while others argued that the price would make it difficult to sustain the iPad’s lack of replacement demand for the iPhone.

Finally, as for the launch time of the product, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo broke the news that the new generation of iPad Pro should not be seen this year, and the release time may be in the first quarter of 2024.

It is also worth mentioning that there are rumors that Apple will launch a folding iPad next year, but judging from today’s revelations, the folding screen style may not be the iPad Pro, it is estimated that it will be an iPad mini with a smaller screen, What do you think?