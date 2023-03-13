Artificial Intelligence

Today March 13, 2023

Modern Web Development – on this topic await you at the next edition of the Microsoft Reactor in Berlin four exciting lectures. With Chris Heilmann, Yann Duval, Stefan Judis and Tobias Kunisch have opted for the March 30 renowned web experts from Microsoft, Google and the community to pass on their knowledge to you.

Look forward to the following English-speaking sessions:

Centering DIVs in new and exciting wrong ways with AI?

AI powered pair programming tools like GitHub CoPilot, ChatGPT or Amazon Codewhisperer are all the rage. But what do they mean for the frontend? Chris, survivor of the browser wars of 25 years digs in.

99 Frameworks and I can't choose 1

Get to know popular web frameworks – from React to Angular to Vue. Also learn about single-page application architectures and libraries like Bootstrap, react-query and redux-toolkit.

Playwright can do this?

Explore the world of testing tools with us and learn about the possibilities of Playwright’s Test-Runner – for the development of secure applications and functions.

Fonts are Software (and icons too!)

New type technologies like Variable Fonts and Color Fonts make it possible to think of type and icons as real software that can be manipulated programmatically and during runtime. Find out how you can already use the new font standards in web design.

You can attend the Reactor events both virtually and on site at the Microsoft Office in Berlin. It’s best to register right awaywe look forward to seeing you on March 30th.

