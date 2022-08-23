Original title: iPhone 14 display production issues affect Max models most, Pro models least

Source: cnBeta

The new 6.7-inch non-Pro “iPhone 14 Max” is likely to be more in short supply than some other iPhone 14 models, according to display panel shipment and production estimates provided by display analyst Ross Young today. Between June and September, the iPhone 14 Pro Max had the highest panel production share, accounting for 28% of shipments. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro follow with 26% each, but the iPhone 14 Max lags behind with 19%.

The production figures for the phones themselves are similar, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max accounting for 29% of production and the 14 Max accounting for 21%.

Display panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Max will be “restocked heavily in September,” Young said. This suggests that initial supply issues at launch should be resolved quickly.

During the iPhone 14’s development cycle, there were rumors that the new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which replaced the 5.4-inch iPhone mini, was behind schedule due to lockdowns and production issues.

Apple industry chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said at the time that suppliers will work overtime, so we can see little impact on equipment supply.

