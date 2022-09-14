Home Business iPhone 14 Pro Max was activated in advance by the broadcaster: the image shows that WeChat, Tencent Video, etc. have not yet been adapted to Smart Island-Apple iPhone
by admin
Although the media machine and retail machine of the iPhone 14 series have not yet reached the time of lifting the ban, there are still brave warriors who live broadcast the unboxing of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and even activate it directly online, simply test a few functions, and run points. Judging from the content shared by the master of Up, in the case of better lighting conditions, the exclamation point in the central pill-shaped strip of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is still very obvious, but it is visually connected by Apple with black pixels. Create a sense of unity.

As for the much-anticipated Smart Island, at least for now,Tencent Video and WeChat, including their own text messages, have not been adapted. The WeChat notification message pop-up window can only be simply displayed below the smart island, and there is no silky interactive experience in the press conference screen.

The column text on the homepage of Tencent Video will even be blocked by the black holes in Smart Island, which looks very unsightly.

In addition, regarding the so-called iPhone 14 activation fine of 200,000 per unit before 8:00 on September 16, a more accurate explanation is that this is not a fine imposed by Apple on the dealer, but a warning slogan for distribution within the dealer. Once the retail machine is activated in advance, 200,000 is a trivial matter. Once it is located in a batch, the subsequent supply of the corresponding dealer will be cut off, and the actual loss will be far more than 200,000.

