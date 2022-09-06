New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

In the early morning of September 8, the iPhone 14 series will debut. Approaching the press conference, relevant revelations are still ongoing.

iPhone14 series renderings

On September 6th, the iPhone 14 series protective cases were exposed online. Judging from the pictures, the protective case of the phone comes from Apple’s official website, offering two options of leather and silicone, suitable for all models of the iPhone 14 series. Among them, the leather protective case is available in six colors of bright orange, brown, golden brown, midnight blue, black, and fir green, and the silicone protective case provides eight colors. It’s just that the information about the iPhone 14 series has been true and false, and it is not certain that these protective cases are true before the new phone is released.

iPhone 14 series protective case exposure

As for the color matching of the iPhone 14 series itself, there are many current sayings. Last month, a third-party manufacturer leaked information on the color matching of the iPhone 14, saying that the phone will have as many as eight colors, but did not disclose which eight colors. At present, the color matching of white, black, silver and gold of the iPhone 14 series should be relatively fixed, peak blue, green and pink may not appear, and bronze gold and purple color matching are expected to be added.

According to supply chain news, more than 34 million new iPhone 14 units have been produced in advance of stocking, which has completed more than one-third of the original order of 90 million units at the end of this year. If so, fruit fans should be able to buy the new iPhone 14 this year.